Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh

Xiaomi has taken the Indian smartphone by storm while taking the fight to and beating established names including Samsung, Motorola and more. The company has cracked the formula of success in the country by offering powerful hardware at affordable prices. This strategy has caught the attention of the customers and according to a recent report, it has also caught the attention of robbers. According to a new report, robbers hit a truck carrying Xiaomi smartphones and stole devices worth Rs 1 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a report by The Times of India, the robbers beat the truck driver when he stopped at a truck “lay-by bay” and then tied him to a tree in early hours of Wednesday, January 13, 2019. The robbers hit the truck when it was on its way from Sri city to Kolkata and drove it to Gowravaram village. The report indicated that the robbers then transferred all the mobile phones to a separate truck and disappeared in thin air. The locals found the driver tied to the tree, helped him and then informed the police.

Police have started its investigation and according to the preliminary findings, it is likely that the robbery was pre-planned. The report stated that it is likely that a company “insider” was responsible for the incident as the robbers knew the schedule of the transport, the contents that it was carrying to plan for a different truck. According to the report, the value of devices stolen ranged from Rs 6,000 to Rs 14,000 indicating that the shipment included budget and entry-level Redmi devices.

This incident comes days after the company Managing Director took to Twitter to warn against malicious people issuing fake certificates for Mi preferred partners, Mi Stores, and products. It comes days after the company revealed the launch date of its latest Redmi-branded device, the Redmi Note 7. The company is all set to launch the device in India on February 28, 2019. The device is likely to go on sale from the first week of March.