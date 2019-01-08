Redmi smartphone with 48-megapixel camera appears in official video; could be the Redmi Pro 2

Xiaomi is set to launch the first Redmi smartphone, after it was separated into a standalone entity last week on January 10. The smartphone is likely to be called the Redmi Pro 2 and will come with a 48-megapixel rear camera. Now, ahead of its official announcement, the company has posted a new teaser on Weibo which confirms the device is codenamed “Little King Kong” and the post comes embedded with a video that sheds more light on the device. The post confirms that this device will be the first smartphone in the Redmi series to feature a glass back.

The video posted on Weibo also shows Xiaomi employees testing the durability of this glass back by stamping on it. The device does seem to pass the torture test without any signs of damage. The video also confirms that there is a dual rear camera setup, and the fingerprint sensor is placed on the back. The device shown in this video seems to be the same device that received approval from TENAA few days back. A leaked render of the device, that had been doing rounds on China’s micro-blogging platform, has also revealed the front and rear design of the smartphone.

Apart from featuring a glass back, the Redmi Pro 2 could be the first smartphone in the Redmi lineup to feature a teardrop notch. The leaked teaser for the device has already revealed that it will arrive in standard black color and two gradient finishes of blue-violet and purple-pink. On the back, there is the dual vertically stacked camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera that could use Sony IMX586 sensor. This will allow for four times as many pixels as a camera on most smartphones.

The TENAA listing recently revealed that the upcoming device will feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, and will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery. It is also tipped to be the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform.

A number of Xiaomi devices have appeared on Chinese certification site in the past few weeks including Redmi 7 series, Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Pro 2. The Redmi Pro 2 is already tipped to feature a 48-megapixel main camera but the video teaser on Weibo could also be for Redmi Note 7. We will know more about Xiaomi’s strategy for Redmi and its first device with 48-megapixel camera on January 10.