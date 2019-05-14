comscore
Xiaomi Redmi smartphone with 48-megapixel camera to soon launch in India

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro already has a 48-megapixel camera. The upcoming Redmi S-series phone will be the second in Xiaomi's lineup to boast a 48-megapixel camera.

  • Published: May 14, 2019 2:38 PM IST
Xiaomi launched its first 48-megapixel camera phone, called Redmi Note 7 Pro, back in February 2019. Now, the company is expected to launch a new Redmi device with a 48-megapixel camera. Redmi India has shared a teaser on Twitter, which says “there was only one 48-megapixel in our arsenal”. The shared image also highlights the letter “S” with a different color, suggesting that Redmi will soon launch a new S-series in India.

“An all-new Redmi with a new 48MP Super camera is coming,” the tweet reads. At the moment, it is unknown as to when Xiaomi is planning to unwrap the first smartphone from Redmi S series with a 48-megapixel camera. Last month, Xiaomi’s Global VP and MD for Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain revealed that a new Snapdragon 700-powered phone will be unveiled soon. There is a possibility that he might be talking about the upcoming Redmi S series.

However, rumors suggest that the next generation Xiaomi Mi A3 series will pack a Snapdragon 700 series chipset. It is expected to bring a Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G powered phone to the country, as per a teaser by Xiaomi. The Mi A3 and the Mi A3 Lite smartphones are said to ship with a stock Android version of Android 9 Pie OS. The devices are tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. We might also get to see an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Furthermore, Xiaomi recently teased an image, which hinted that a triple-camera phone might soon make its debut in India. This again could be Redmi’s new S series phone, that will be launched soon. So, in simpler terms, the new Redmi S series phone could feature a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor in the triple rear camera setup. It could offer either Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G SoC. Separately, Xiaomi is also reportedly planning to launch two flagship handsets in China, which could be unveiled in the coming days.

