Xiaomi Redmi smartphone with 64-megapixel sensor in the works: Report

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new Redmi smartphone and its highlight will be the 64-megapixel camera sensor.

  • Published: June 14, 2019 6:04 PM IST
Samsung recently unveiled the ISOCELL Bright GW1 64-megapixel camera sensor. Soon, there were reports that the Galaxy A70s could feature this new sensor. However, a new report hints that even mysterious Xiaomi Redmi smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor is in the works.

The piece of information comes from a reliable tipster Ice Universe. Details about the name and other specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi smartphone are missing. Xiaomi could be the first OEM to release a smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera sensor. Reportedly, it will first release in China before global markets. There is a chance that we might see the Redmi Note 8 with a 64-megapixel sensor. Can Samsung beat Xiaomi to launch the world’s first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera?

Samsung 64-megapixel sensor specifications and features

The 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 is Samsung’s highest resolution sensor. It is a 0.8-micrometer (μm) pixel image sensor. Samsung is using Tetracell technology for pixel-merging and remosaic algorithm together to produce bright 16-megapixel images in low-light environments. In more brighter conditions, the sensor can capture highly-detailed 64-megapixel shots.

The Bright GW1 sensor also features Dual Conversion Gain (DCG). It converts the received light into an electric signal based on the illumination of the environment. It sensor supports real-time HDR of up to 100-decibel. The sensor also supports phase detection auto-focus. On the video front, there is support for full-HD recording at 480 frames-per-second (FPS). There is support for cinematic slow-motion video capture as well.

The new Bright GW1 sensor is currently in sampling. The sensor will go in mass production in the second half 2019. Smartphones with a 64-megapixel sensor can be expected towards the end of this year. Samsung already has a 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor, which has been used by many smartphone makers. The new 48-megapixel image sensor seems like an improvement over the previous, and it’s been called ISOCELL Bright GM2.

