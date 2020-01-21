Smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to have taken a shot at its rival, Realme with a new post on social media. C Manmohan, the Head of Online Partner Sales at Xiaomi India shared a video on his Twitter handle trolling Realme. The 1 minute and 5-second long video came along with a caption where C Manmohan calls Realme “CopyCat” brand. He also noted that a Xiaomi fan sent shared the video with him. The caption also stated, “Fans sab jaante hai” which translates to “Fanks know everything”. It went on to state, “Copying can only take you this far”.

Xiaomi Redmi calls Realme “CopyCat”; details

The caption of the video concluded with “Nakal choodo, thodi apni akal lagao” in Hindi. This phrase translates to “Stop copying, Apply some brains” likely aiming at Realme products. Moving to the video clip, we see a scene from the popular limited TV Series, Mr. Bean. Here, the captions term Mr. Bean as “Copyme” and Redmi as the person sitting next to in an examination hall. The video starts by insinuating that “Redmi” inspired “Copyme” to offer a two year warranty. It also claimed that Realme copied the “Desk ka smartphone” and changed it to “Desk ka Real Choice”.

Redmi also claimed that Realme copied the idea about the first smartphone with the 64-megapixel camera sensor. While Xiaomi Redmi was the first to launch such a smartphone in the world, Realme rushed with its India launch. The meme video also claims that Realme went ahead to copy the top spot ranking from Xiaomi Redmi. For context, Redmi already holds the top spot for a smartphone maker in India. Realme went ahead to claim that it is the topmost smartphone in terms of quality.

Other slogans that seem to be inspired by Redmi include “Realme Cash, Real Aish”, and “Real honest price”. It also highlighted the recent introduction of Realme payment services. A number of users replied to the tweet highlighting how Redmi has taken its inspiration from other smartphone makers including Apple, Huawei, and more.