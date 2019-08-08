comscore Redmi 100-megapixel camera teased, 64MP smartphone launching soon
The Redmi 64-megapixel camera sensor (9,248 x 6,936 pixels) sports 38 percent more pixels than a 48-megapixel sensor. The Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with 64-megapixel sensor features a pixel-to-pixel barrier.

Xiaomi has announced that its sub-brand Redmi is planning to launch a new smartphone in the coming months. According to the announcement, the device will come with never seen before 64-megapixel primary camera. As part of the announcement, Xiaomi shared some details about the camera sensor. To begin with, the sensor with be manufactured by electronics giant Samsung. Taking a look at all the details shared, Xiaomi Redmi will use the Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with a 64-megapixel resolution. As per the demonstration, ISOCELL sensor results in improved images as compared to a traditional sensor. The company revealed that it was planning to launch the smartphone in India in Q4 2019 which is still months away. Immediately after this announcement, Manu Kumar Jain, the Global Vice President for Xiaomi also teased a 100-megapixel camera smartphone.

Bin Lin, the President, and co-founder of Xiaomi took to the stage with Jesuk Lee from Samsung for the announcement. Lee is the VP, Head of Sensor Design at Samsung. A 64-megapixel sensor (9,248 x 6,936 pixels) sports 38 percent more pixels than a 48-megapixel sensor. The Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with 64-megapixel sensor features a pixel-to-pixel barrier. This barrier reduces the light interference to produce images with better colors when compared to regular sensors.

Samsung has also added “Smart ISO” along with support for Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) technology. This automatically adjusts the ISO sensitivity of the sensor according to the intensity of the ambient light. The sensor automatically uses low ISO in environments with high brightness and high ISO in environments with the low light situation. This automatic ISO sensitivity adjustment is aimed at achieving “the best signal-to-noise ratio” for any given scene.

Xiaomi Redmi 64-megapixel camera sensor features “real-time hardware-supported” High Dynamic Range (HDR). The sensor can reach up to 100-decibels for richer hues. In contrast, the rest of the devices can go up to 60 decibels. The announcement also revealed that the human eye can perceive up to 120 decibels. The entire thing will be packed in a considerably large 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor. The size of this sensor is about 38 percent larger than the 48-megapixel sensor.

As mentioned above, Xiaomi Redmi also teased the launch of a new camera sensor with a 100-megapixel sensor. Taking a closer look at the teaser, Xiaomi is working on a 100-megapixel “camera flagship” smartphone. Given the timeline of the 64-megapixel sensor, we will have to likely wait till next year for the launch of a smartphone with the teased 100-megapixel sensor.

