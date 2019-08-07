comscore Redmi 64-megapixel camera smartphone launchin soon | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi to launch a smartphone with 64MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor; teases a 108MP sensor

  • Published: August 7, 2019 4:44 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just revealed that its sub-brand Redmi will launch a new smartphone. The upcoming Redmi smartphone will feature an unprecedented 64-megapixel primary camera. In addition to the announcement, the company also shared details about the Samsung-manufactured sensor. According to the information revealed, Redmi will use the Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with 64-megapixel resolution. The company also exhibited the difference between a traditional sensor and an ISOCELL sensor highlighting the benefits of the latter. According to the global event held in Beijing, Redmi plans the launch the smartphone in India in Q4 2019. This means that we will have to wait till October 2019 for the 64-megapixel monstrosity from Redmi.

Xiaomi Redmi 64-megapixel sensor details

Bin Lin, the President, and co-founder of Xiaomi took to the stage with Jesuk Lee from Samsung for the announcement. Lee is the VP, Head of Sensor Design at Samsung. A 64-megapixel sensor (9,248 x 6,936 pixels) sports 38 percent more pixels than a 48-megapixel sensor. The Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with 64-megapixel sensor features a pixel-to-pixel barrier. This barrier reduces the light interference to produce images with better colors when compared to regular sensors.

Samsung has also added “Smart ISO” along with support for Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) technology. This automatically adjusts the ISO sensitivity of the sensor according to the intensity of the ambient light. The sensor automatically uses low ISO in environments with high brightness and high ISO in environments with the low light situation. This automatic ISO sensitivity adjustment is aimed at achieving “the best signal-to-noise ratio” for any given scene.

Xiaomi Redmi 64-megapixel camera sensor features “real-time hardware-supported” High Dynamic Range (HDR). The sensor can reach up to 100-decibels for richer hues. In contrast, the rest of the devices can go up to 60 decibels. The announcement also revealed that the human eye can perceive up to 120 decibels. The entire thing will be packed in a considerably large 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor. The size of this sensor is about 38 percent larger than the 48-megapixel sensor.

Planning to the future; a 108-megapixel sensor

Xiaomi Redmi also teased the launch of a new camera sensor with a 108-megapixel sensor. Given the timeline of the 64-megapixel sensor, we will have to likely wait till next year for the launch of a smartphone with the teased 108-megapixel sensor.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 7, 2019 4:44 PM IST

