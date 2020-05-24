Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi has just launched a new audio product in the market. This new product to land in the market is its Redmi TV Soundbar. This new product launched just days before a major launch event. The company is expected to reveal multiple Redmi products on the global stage. Taking a look at the information, Redmi plans to launch its latest smartphone lineup and a new smart TV series. The upcoming products include the Redmi 10X smartphone series and the Redmi Smart TV X lineup. In the meantime, let’s check all the details regarding the Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar here. Also Read - Xiaomi RedmiBook with AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU to sport three performance modes

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched; details

According to a report from GizmoChina, Redmi TV Soundbar has just launched in the Chinese market. The company has priced the device at 199 RMB or just Rs 2,120. This soundbar will pair nicely with the upcoming Redmi TV X series. Talking about the features, we get "full-range speakers" with a combined capacity of 30W. The report also revealed that the soundbar will feature "a duct-type sound cavity" along with wired and wireless connectivity. Focusing on wired connection options, we get S/PDIF and 3.5mm AUX options. Beyond this, users will also get Bluetooth 5.0 support for wireless connection.

The soundbar is about 78cm long, 6.3cm high, and 6.4mm wide. It also weighs about 1.5kg. Redmi has opted for a minimalist design with Matt Black color. Buyers will also get an opening on the back in case the user wants to mount it to a wall. One can also place it on the top of a shelf instead of mounting it on a wall.

Redmi TV Soundbar will likely compete with the current offerings in Soundbar space including the Mi Soundbar. It is unclear if the company will bring this product to the Indian market. Though, if the company plans to bring this product to India then it will likely be cheaper than the Mi Soundbar.