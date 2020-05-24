comscore Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with 30W speakers | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched; features Bluetooth 5.0, and 30W speakers
News

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched; features Bluetooth 5.0, and 30W speakers

News

Redmi plans to launch its latest smartphone lineup and a new smart TV series including the Redmi 10X series and the Redmi Smart TV X lineup. In the meantime, let's check all the details regarding the Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar here.

  • Published: May 24, 2020 5:43 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi has just launched a new audio product in the market. This new product to land in the market is its Redmi TV Soundbar. This new product launched just days before a major launch event. The company is expected to reveal multiple Redmi products on the global stage. Taking a look at the information, Redmi plans to launch its latest smartphone lineup and a new smart TV series. The upcoming products include the Redmi 10X smartphone series and the Redmi Smart TV X lineup. In the meantime, let’s check all the details regarding the Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar here. Also Read - Xiaomi RedmiBook with AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU to sport three performance modes

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched; details

According to a report from GizmoChina, Redmi TV Soundbar has just launched in the Chinese market. The company has priced the device at 199 RMB or just Rs 2,120. This soundbar will pair nicely with the upcoming Redmi TV X series. Talking about the features, we get “full-range speakers” with a combined capacity of 30W. The report also revealed that the soundbar will feature “a duct-type sound cavity” along with wired and wireless connectivity. Focusing on wired connection options, we get S/PDIF and 3.5mm AUX options. Beyond this, users will also get Bluetooth 5.0 support for wireless connection. Also Read - Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of May 26 launch

Watch: Top 5 Android launchers you should try

The soundbar is about 78cm long, 6.3cm high, and 6.4mm wide. It also weighs about 1.5kg. Redmi has opted for a minimalist design with Matt Black color. Buyers will also get an opening on the back in case the user wants to mount it to a wall. One can also place it on the top of a shelf instead of mounting it on a wall. Also Read - Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom; first samples from the Pro version surface

Xiaomi teases Mi Precision Screwdriver kit launch for India

Also Read

Xiaomi teases Mi Precision Screwdriver kit launch for India

Redmi TV Soundbar will likely compete with the current offerings in Soundbar space including the Mi Soundbar. It is unclear if the company will bring this product to the Indian market. Though, if the company plans to bring this product to India then it will likely be cheaper than the Mi Soundbar.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2020 5:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei files trademark for Mate Watch brand; hinting at launch of premium smartwatch
Wearables
Huawei files trademark for Mate Watch brand; hinting at launch of premium smartwatch
Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers

News

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more

News

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Xiaomi MIJIA portable washing machines to launch on May 25

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi MIJIA portable washing machines to launch on May 25

News

Xiaomi MIJIA portable washing machines to launch on May 25
Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers

News

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers
Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display
Xiaomi brings Sony LIV native PatchWall support for MI TV in India

News

Xiaomi brings Sony LIV native PatchWall support for MI TV in India
RedmiBook with Ryzen 4000 to feature 3 performance modes

Laptops

RedmiBook with Ryzen 4000 to feature 3 performance modes

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने पेश किया नया रिचार्ज प्लान, 6 महीने तक मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं

इस तरह से फ्री में बढ़ा सकते हैं अपने आईफोन की बैटरी लाइफ

Oppo Reno 4 स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर आई सामने, मिल सकते हैं ये खास फीचर

ROG Phone 3 और ASUS Zenfone 7 स्मार्टफोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

नेटफ्लिक्स ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, लोगों के पैसे बचाने के लिए उठाया ये कदम

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Xiaomi MIJIA portable washing machines to launch on May 25
News
Xiaomi MIJIA portable washing machines to launch on May 25
Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers

News

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers
Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more

News

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more
Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display
Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1