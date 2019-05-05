comscore
  • Xiaomi Redmi X flagship to come with an ultrawide camera, 3.5mm audio socket along with NFC
Xiaomi Redmi X flagship to come with an ultrawide camera, 3.5mm audio socket along with NFC

To recap, the rumored Redmi X is likely to come with a 6.39-inch display along with Snapdragon 855 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a triple camera setup on the back.

Internet is full of teasers and rumored specifications about the upcoming flagship smartphone from Redmi in the market. We have already seen a considerable amount of unverified information about the surface circulate online in terms of different variants, designs, and even specifications about the Redmi X. However, some of the reported information comes directly from the CEO of Redmi, Lu Weibing. All this information is accurate as there can’t be any other reliable source than the CEO of the company that is making the smartphone.

According to a new report by Chinese website MyDrivers, Weibing revealed that the flagship Redmi smartphone will come with a camera with the ultrawide lens while replying to a user on his official Weibo account. It is worth noting that this new information is in line with the camera specifications that leaked out online some time back. The report also stated that the camera specifications seem to be similar to what we saw in the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. To recap, the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE camera with a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, 13-megapixel secondary camera sensor, and an 8-megapixel third sensor.

In addition to this, he also revealed that the upcoming device will come with a dedicated 3.5mm audio socket reaffirming that Redmi was not planning to drop the port for their flagship device. Weibing also noted that the device will also come with NFC as a connectivity option which is useful for payment-centric features. This comes just days after it was revealed that the final name of the device will not be Redmi X and that the company was planning on giving the flagship smartphone, a better name.

To recap, the rumored Redmi X is likely to come with a 6.39-inch display along with Snapdragon 855 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Other specifications include a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies that we saw on the recently launched Redmi Y3. However, here the sensor will be housed in a pop-up setup.

