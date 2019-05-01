Redmi X with pop-up selfie camera, glass design leaks in alleged poster image

Xiaomi recently teased away a new Redmi branded smartphone with pop-up camera in a video on Weibo. The teaser included a number of Redmi phones which are already launched and an unnamed Redmi device towards the end with a pop-up selfie. Now according to a new poster/ render image leak, the upcoming full-screen Redmi smartphone with pop-selfie camera will be called the Redmi X.

A previous leak indicated that Xiaomi might be bringing a Redmi flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC. It was reported that the device will sport a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor, a secondary 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. To our surprise, it also mentioned a 32-megapixel front-facing pop-up camera camera.

The latest poster or image render leak of the alleged Redmi X seems Inline with leaks and rumors. The handset can be seen sporting a triple rear camera setup like the Mi 9 and pop-up selfie camera. The Redmi flagship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 has been rumored from quite some time, and Xiaomi already confirmed that it’ll be launching the phone this year.

As seen in the alleged Redmi X image, the handset will carry a glass design on the back with a metal chassis. The display is rumored to be of 6.39-inch with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Also for security, the handset is likely to carry in-display fingerprint sensor instead of physical scanner.

Last week, Xiaomi’s Global VP and Managing Director India, Manu Kumar Jain, teased the launch of a new smartphone in the Indian market carrying newly launched Snapdragon 730, although no other details were made available alongside. Having said that, another set of reports indicated Xiaomi might launch the same phone with Snapdragon 730 SoC instead of Snapdragon 855 and 4,000mAh battery with the triple camera setup.