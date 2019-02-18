comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out

The new Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite update brings the MIUI version to 10.2.1.0

  • Published: February 18, 2019 11:01 AM IST
Xiaomi is one of the few Android OEMs that continues to keep its older smartphones supported. Back in May 2018, the Chinese technology major had announced MIUI 10, the latest version of its custom Android OS. Since then, quite a few Xiaomi smartphones have received the update. Now, the company is adding two more devices to that growing list.

Xiaomi has made the stable version of global MIUI 10 ROMs available for the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones, XDA reports. Users having any of these two devices can head over to MIUI’s website and download the appropriate ROMs. Both fastboot and recovery ROMs are available in there and can be flashed via MIUI’s settings app and TWRP respectively. The changelogs for both smartphones’ ROMs are not available yet, and the updates are based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 relies heavily on gesture-based navigation. Some of the key features included in the new Android overlay are a redesigned notification shade, new volume controls, vertically-scrolling recent apps screen, and new system sounds.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y1 First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite both feature a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The Redmi Y1 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The Redmi Y1, on the other hand, is powered by Snapdragon 435 chipset with an option for either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. Both the models support expandable storage up to 128GB via SD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Review: Embracing the selfie

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Review: Embracing the selfie

The Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite feature a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and support phase detection autofocus. The Redmi Y1 Lite gets a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, while Redmi Y1 offers a 16-megapixel front camera with the selfie-light feature. The selfie camera of both devices offers an f/2.0 aperture and supports beautification mode.

Both the phones support connectivity options like dual-SIM support, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The Redmi Y1 Lite misses out on the fingerprint sensor while Redmi Y1 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both the devices feature a 3,080mAh battery.

  Published Date: February 18, 2019 11:01 AM IST

