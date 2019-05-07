Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update with April security patch

comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is scheduled to receive Android Pie update next month, and the update today enhances the overall experience.

  Published: May 7, 2019 10:27 AM IST
Xiaomi’s selfie-centric Redmi Y2 is now getting a software update. The company had confirmed that Redmi Y2, also called as Redmi S2 in China, will get Android Pie update around June. But now, the smartphone is getting a new version of MIUI based on Android Oreo. The smartphone is getting MIUI 10.3 based on Android Oreo, and it brings a number of changes including several bug fixes, optimizations among other features. The MIUI 10.3.1.0.OEFMIXM Global Stable update for the Redmi Y2 and Redmi S2 reportedly is 306MB in download size, and comes with security patch for the month of April.

If you own a Redmi Y2 or Redmi S2 and have not already received the update then you can download the Recovery ROM and flash it directly using the recovery method. There is also an alternate option of installing a smaller incremental update package labeled as MIUI 10.2.2.0. According to details posted by Xiaomi on its MIUI thread, the new update for Redmi Y2 upgrades the security level of the device to April 2019. The April security patch addresses critical vulnerabilities that could handover control of device to a remote attacker.

The update also brings a fix to an issue where ending calls took longer time than expected. There is also fix for a status bar shortcut where floating notifications for calls appeared at the same time. After the update, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 users will be able to restrict opening notification shade on the lockscreen and there is fix for an issue where the low battery warning would not appear in landscape mode. It also fixes the user interface problem where call time bubble would overlap with notification icons.

Other changes with this update include home screen fix where notifications badges were displayed incorrectly on the WhatsApp icon. The update also brings optimization where app names were truncated when text size was set to large. It also brings game speed booster and Xiaomi has enabled floating windows for incoming calls during games. The Chinese smartphone maker has also redesigned Mi Cloud’s start page with this update.

