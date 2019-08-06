comscore Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update rolling out in India
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

Xiaomi has stuck to its promise and is rolling out Android Pie update for its Redmi Y2 smartphone. The selfie-centric smartphone launched in India back in June last year.

xiaomi-redmi-y2-review-bgr-india-7

Xiaomi has started rolling out a stable Android Pie update for the Redmi Y2. The selfie-centric smartphone launched in India back in June last year. It ran Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and is now finally getting updated to Android Pie. Read on to find out everything about the Redmi Y2 Android Pie update.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 update details

The Redmi Y2 Android Pie update comes with MIUI 10.3.3, and is 1.4GB in size. As is the norm, Xiaomi is rolling out the update in phases, and it should reach all users in the coming days. Users should receive a notification when the OTA update is ready. Alternatively, they can head over to Settings to manually check for the update.

Besides Android Pie, the update also brings in the ability to lock Google Contacts. It also fixes an issue wherein contacts weren’t getting deleted from the SIM card. There is also a fix for an issue that didn’t show the handsfree call duration in Game Turbo. Lastly, Mi Cloud syncing across multiple devices has been improved.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India, features, specifications

The Redmi Y2 launched in India was essentially a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi S2. Prices for the smartphone in India started at Rs 9,999, and went up to Rs 12,999 for the top model. It is currently available for less online, but has since been succeeded by the Xiaomi Redmi Y3. You can check out the features and specifications of both these smartphones in the table below.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Price 8999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC
OS Android Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display 5.99-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual Cameras – 12MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 32MP
Battery 3,080mAh 4,000mAh

