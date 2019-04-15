Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to be available via Amazon India; launch set for April 24

Xiaomi just revealed that it will soon be launching the Redmi Y3 in India on April 24. Soon, after the announcement, a landing page on Amazon India has also gone live, which means the smartphone will be available via the e-commerce portal. The landing page also teases key features of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Y3.

Xiaomi has already teased that the Redmi Y3 will come with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. And now, the landing page teases the design aspect of the smartphone – featuring glossy back with lines and gradient pattern finish. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, but the teaser doesn’t reveal any specific details. Lastly, the smartphone will also come with P2I protection making it dust and splash resistant.

Talking about the highlight, the 32-megapixel snapper Redmi Y3 would be a big improvement over the Redmi Y2 which features a 16-megapixel sensor. Reports suggest that it will be Samsung’s GD1 which offers HDR enhancement as recently seen on the Vivo V15 Pro as well. At the back, the Redmi Y3 is tipped to feature the same dual-rear camera setup of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

In the software department, the smartphone will most likely come with Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10 custom skin. To keep things ticking, a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging feature is likely to be in tow. Connectivity features such as Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and dual-SIM card slots are expected. There is no word on the pricing yet, but considering it will compete with the Realme U1, the Redmi Y3 could start at a price tag of under Rs 15,000.

Sure, the under Rs 15,000 smartphone segment is getting heated up and OEMs are targeting different features to cater to different audience. It will be interesting to see how the smartphone fares with its competitors.