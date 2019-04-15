comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to be available via Amazon India; launch set for April 24
News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to be available via Amazon India; launch set for April 24

News

The Redmi Y3 from Xiaomi will boast a 32-megapixel selfie snapper for capturing crisp selfies. The landing page on Amazon India has gone live, and it teases some important features of the smartphone.

  • Published: April 15, 2019 12:12 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (8)

Xiaomi just revealed that it will soon be launching the Redmi Y3 in India on April 24. Soon, after the announcement, a landing page on Amazon India has also gone live, which means the smartphone will be available via the e-commerce portal. The landing page also teases key features of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Y3.

Xiaomi has already teased that the Redmi Y3 will come with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. And now, the landing page teases the design aspect of the smartphone – featuring glossy back with lines and gradient pattern finish. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, but the teaser doesn’t reveal any specific details. Lastly, the smartphone will also come with P2I protection making it dust and splash resistant.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

Talking about the highlight, the 32-megapixel snapper Redmi Y3 would be a big improvement over the Redmi Y2 which features a 16-megapixel sensor. Reports suggest that it will be Samsung’s GD1 which offers HDR enhancement as recently seen on the Vivo V15 Pro as well. At the back, the Redmi Y3 is tipped to feature the same dual-rear camera setup of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

Also Read

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

In the software department, the smartphone will most likely come with Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10 custom skin. To keep things ticking, a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging feature is likely to be in tow. Connectivity features such as Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and dual-SIM card slots are expected. There is no word on the pricing yet, but considering it will compete with the Realme U1, the Redmi Y3 could start at a price tag of under Rs 15,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Sure, the under Rs 15,000 smartphone segment is getting heated up and OEMs are targeting different features to cater to different audience. It will be interesting to see how the smartphone fares with its competitors.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2019 12:12 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify
News
Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India

Infinix Smart 2 gets Rs 2,000 price cut

Deals

Infinix Smart 2 gets Rs 2,000 price cut

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro could reportedly be the name of the larger model

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro could reportedly be the name of the larger model

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

Honor 8S specifications, renders leaked

Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

News

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch confirmed for April 24; to boast 32MP selfie camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch confirmed for April 24; to boast 32MP selfie camera
Redmi Y3 teased again; Xiaomi calls it 'brighter, more beautiful and well designed'

News

Redmi Y3 teased again; Xiaomi calls it 'brighter, more beautiful and well designed'
Huawei P30 Pro available in India starting today via Amazon: Price, offers, specifications

News

Huawei P30 Pro available in India starting today via Amazon: Price, offers, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon पर बेचा जाएगा 32 मेगापिक्सल वाला Xiaomi Redmi Y3 स्मार्टफोन, 24 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च

Facebook पासवर्ड भूल गए हैं कोई टेंशन नहीं, ऐसे करें रीसेट

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 भारत में 24 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च, 32मेगापिक्सल का होगा सेल्फी कैमरा

OnePlus का फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने का अभी कोई प्लान नहीं, TV को कर सकती है लॉन्च

सैमसंग जल्द लॉन्च करेगी M सीरीज का अगला स्मार्टफोन Galaxy M40

News

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
News
Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
Honor 8S specifications, renders leaked

News

Honor 8S specifications, renders leaked
Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify

News

Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available via Amazon India