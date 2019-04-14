comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 battery life teased ahead of launch

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is set to give tough competition to the other smartphones in its segment with a powerful 32-megapixel camera, and it will probably come with a huge battery as well.

  Published: April 14, 2019 12:37 PM IST
Xiaomi’s recent smartphone launches in India of the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Go has placed it in a uniquely advantageous position. The Chinese smartphone maker announced last week that it has sold over one million units of Redmi Note 7 series since launch in India. To follow up this powerful performance in the early months of the year, the company is gearing up to launch a selfie-centric smartphone. Xiaomi started teasing the launch of Redmi Y3, which is set to be a third generation smartphone aimed at millennials, and those who look for the best selfie experience.

Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, recently posted a video on Twitter, which hinted that Redmi Y3 will probably come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The teaser wa released a day after the company president asked if Xiaomi should launch a Redmi smartphone with 32-megapixel selfie camera on Weibo. The teaser suggests that Xiaomi has a new selfie camera in the offing, and is likely to launch in the coming days.

Following that up the company the official twitter handle of the company tweeted a video with the tag, “You never run out of juice. Y should your phone? #YYY” which hints at a high battery capacity of the upcoming smartphone. According to reports, users can expect up to a 4,000mAh battery. Besides this the Redmi Y3 with MIUI 10 also received its Wi-Fi Alliance certification with the model number M1810F6G. For now, however, there is no word on the official launch date of the smartphone in India.

Speaking about the expected camera offering of the upcoming smartphone, the Xiaomi has already put a 48-megapixel camera on the back of Redmi Note 7 Pro and now, it plans to equip the Redmi Y3 with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Huawei P30 Lite, Vivo V15 and V15 Pro are the only other smartphones with such high resolution selfie camera in the mid-range segment.

The jump to a 32-megapixel selfie camera would be a huge improvement considering the Redmi Y2 came with only a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. It could use Samsung’s GD1 32-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera setup, which offers HDR enhancement and was recently seen on the Vivo V15 Pro as well. On the back, the Redmi Y3 is tipped to feature the same dual rear camera setup of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel seen on the Redmi Note 7. The specifications remain unknown, but we could see the Redmi Y3 matching Redmi Note 7 closely in terms of hardware and features.

