Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch confirmed for April 24; to boast 32MP selfie camera

Xiaomi's Global VP and Managing Director India, Manu Kumar Jain, confirmed Redmi Y3 launch date (April 24), and the inclusion of a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

  • Published: April 15, 2019 11:06 AM IST
Xiaomi will be launching the next generation Redmi Y series, the Redmi Y3, in India on April 24. The selfie-centric smartphone will come with 32-megapixel front facing camera, which has been confirmed by Xiaomi’s Global VP and Managing Director India, Manu Kumar Jain.

Jain tweeted, “Few more days till we reveal #32MP Super Selfie. Mark the date 24-04-2019.” It isn’t the first time when Jain has tweeted about the phone and its 32-megapixel selfie camera. Previously, he was seen taking a string of selfies with the upcoming Redmi Y phone, which in a follow up tweet was confirmed that he took 32 selfies with his colleagues, hinting at the 32-megapixel selfie camera for the upcoming Redmi Y3.

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

Also Read

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

The jump to a 32-megapixel selfie camera on Redmi Y3 would be a huge improvement considering the Redmi Y2 came with only a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Reports have suggested that the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 could use Samsung’s GD1 32-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera setup, which offers HDR enhancement and was recently seen on the Vivo V15 Pro as well.

At the back, the Redmi Y3 is tipped to feature the same dual-rear camera setup of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Besides this the Redmi Y3 is confirmed to launch with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10, since the handset has received its Wi-Fi Alliance certification with the model number M1810F6G.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

It is also believed that Xiaomi would likely launch the phone with 4,000mAh battery and we should expect “brighter” display along with “more beautiful and well designed” aesthetics. Other specifications remain unknown, but we could see the Redmi Y3 matching Redmi Note 7 closely in terms of hardware and features. Now that the Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Y3 on April 24 in India, we shall get more details very soon.

