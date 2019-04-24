comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event: How to watch livestream, expected specifications and price
News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event: How to watch livestream, expected specifications and price

News

Beyond the key bit of information that Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will come with a 32-megapixel front camera along with a 4,000mAh battery, we are not aware of anything else.

  • Published: April 24, 2019 9:35 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-y3-india-launch-date-confirmed

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone in the India market, the Xiaomi Redmi Y3. The company is scheduled to reveal the upcoming device at a launch event in New Delhi at 12:00PM. The event comes about two weeks after Xiaomi initially teased the launch of the device on its official Twitter handle. In between, Xiaomi has teased some of the features that it is planning to include in the device. The highlight of the device is likely to be the 32-megapixel camera sensor in the front for selfies that Xiaomi has revealed as part of the teasers.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 launch livestream: How to watch?

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 launch event will be held in New Delhi from 12:00PM today. However, given that not everyone can travel to New Delhi to attend the launch, the company will livestream the event on its different social media platforms. The livestream will allow Xiaomi fans across the country to catch the announcement along with all the features and specifications that Xiaomi wants to highlight in the Redmi Y3. You can either check the embedded YouTube live stream below or head to Mi India Facebook page for the live stream.

In addition to the livestream, we will also be running a live blog here so that you can stay updated about everything that is happening on stage. Once the event is done, we will bring you detailed coverage on everything that Xiaomi will announce at the launch event.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Specifications and expected pricing

Beyond the key bit of information that Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will come with a 32-megapixel front camera along with a 4,000mAh battery, we are not aware of anything else when it comes to the specifications of the device. Most likely the device is likely to be an incremental update over the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 that was launched last year. However, the launch livestream hints that the device will come with a Qualcomm processor while the Y2 came with a MediaTek SoC, According to other teasers, the company has termed the upcoming Redmi Y3 as “brighter, more beautiful, and well-designed”.

Redmi Y3 teased again; Xiaomi calls it 'brighter, more beautiful and well designed'

Also Read

Redmi Y3 teased again; Xiaomi calls it 'brighter, more beautiful and well designed'

Xiaomi has also posted a video in the past showing a durability test to highlighted the build quality of the device. It will also be splash-proof. Last but not least, talking about the pricing of the device, the Redmi Y3 is expected to be priced similar to the Redmi Y2 when it launched last year which means below Rs 10,000 mark for the base variant.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2019 9:35 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Teenager sues Apple for $1 billion, blames Apple's Face ID over false arrest
News
Teenager sues Apple for $1 billion, blames Apple's Face ID over false arrest
Meizu 16s with Snapdragon 855 SoC unveiled

News

Meizu 16s with Snapdragon 855 SoC unveiled

Oppo A1k with 4,000mAh battery launched

News

Oppo A1k with 4,000mAh battery launched

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date revealed

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date revealed

Samsung Galaxy M40 to reportedly offer 5,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to reportedly offer 5,000mAh battery

Most Popular

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event livestream

Teenager sues Apple for $1 billion, blames Apple's Face ID over false arrest

TikTok ban: SC asks Madras HC to decide plea for lifting ban on April 24

Reliance Jio fastest with 22.2 mbps download speed in February, Vodafone leads in upload: Trai

Infinix to expand product portfolio in India, introduce fitness band

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event livestream

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event livestream
Infinix to expand product portfolio in India, introduce fitness band

News

Infinix to expand product portfolio in India, introduce fitness band
Xiaomi smart TVs launched in China

News

Xiaomi smart TVs launched in China
Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

News

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Review

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Y3 और Redmi 7 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

48MP कैमरे वाला Meizu 16s स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म, 14 मई को लॉन्च होंगे OnePlus 7 और OnePlus 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Lenovo Z6 Pro Launched : लॉन्च हुआ 4 कैमरे वाला Lenovo Z6 Pro फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impressions: 7 हजार रुपये में स्मार्टफोन के बैक पर मिल रहे हैं 3 कैमरे

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event livestream
News
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event livestream
Teenager sues Apple for $1 billion, blames Apple's Face ID over false arrest

News

Teenager sues Apple for $1 billion, blames Apple's Face ID over false arrest
TikTok ban: SC asks Madras HC to decide plea for lifting ban on April 24

News

TikTok ban: SC asks Madras HC to decide plea for lifting ban on April 24
Reliance Jio fastest with 22.2 mbps download speed in February, Vodafone leads in upload: Trai

News

Reliance Jio fastest with 22.2 mbps download speed in February, Vodafone leads in upload: Trai
Infinix to expand product portfolio in India, introduce fitness band

News

Infinix to expand product portfolio in India, introduce fitness band