Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event: How to watch livestream, expected specifications and price

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone in the India market, the Xiaomi Redmi Y3. The company is scheduled to reveal the upcoming device at a launch event in New Delhi at 12:00PM. The event comes about two weeks after Xiaomi initially teased the launch of the device on its official Twitter handle. In between, Xiaomi has teased some of the features that it is planning to include in the device. The highlight of the device is likely to be the 32-megapixel camera sensor in the front for selfies that Xiaomi has revealed as part of the teasers.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 launch livestream: How to watch?

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 launch event will be held in New Delhi from 12:00PM today. However, given that not everyone can travel to New Delhi to attend the launch, the company will livestream the event on its different social media platforms. The livestream will allow Xiaomi fans across the country to catch the announcement along with all the features and specifications that Xiaomi wants to highlight in the Redmi Y3. You can either check the embedded YouTube live stream below or head to Mi India Facebook page for the live stream.

In addition to the livestream, we will also be running a live blog here so that you can stay updated about everything that is happening on stage. Once the event is done, we will bring you detailed coverage on everything that Xiaomi will announce at the launch event.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Specifications and expected pricing

Beyond the key bit of information that Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will come with a 32-megapixel front camera along with a 4,000mAh battery, we are not aware of anything else when it comes to the specifications of the device. Most likely the device is likely to be an incremental update over the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 that was launched last year. However, the launch livestream hints that the device will come with a Qualcomm processor while the Y2 came with a MediaTek SoC, According to other teasers, the company has termed the upcoming Redmi Y3 as “brighter, more beautiful, and well-designed”.

Xiaomi has also posted a video in the past showing a durability test to highlighted the build quality of the device. It will also be splash-proof. Last but not least, talking about the pricing of the device, the Redmi Y3 is expected to be priced similar to the Redmi Y2 when it launched last year which means below Rs 10,000 mark for the base variant.