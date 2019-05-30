Xiaomi Redmi Y3 next sale on May 31 via Amazon India, Mi.com: Price in India, specifications

Xiaomi’s latest selfie-centric Redmi Y3 smartphone made its debut in April this year. The device has gone on sale several times via Amazon India and Mi.com. If your budget is low and planning to buy the Redmi Y3 device, then you can purchase it tomorrow via the mentioned platforms. The handset will go on flash sale on May 31 at 12:00PM. To recall, the smartphone offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera, a Snapdragon 600 series processor, dual cameras and more. Consumers also have an option to buy it via Xiaomi’s own Mi Home offline stores. The Redmi Y3 is a successor to the Redmi Y2 handset, which was launched in 2018 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 price in India, offers

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 price in India starts from Rs 9,999. For the price, you will get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will cost you Rs 11,999. The handset also comes in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black color options. Furthermore, Xiaomi also bundles up to 1120GB of 4G data from Airtel with the purchase of a selfie-centric phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features

The Redmi Y3 device from Xiaomi runs on the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. The handset is equipped with a 6.26-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The handset houses an octa-core Snapdragon 632 chipset. The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card with a dedicated card slot.

As mentioned above, the main highlight of the handset is its selfie camera. On the front, the Redmi Y3 features a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.25 aperture for selfies. It also offers support for Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), HDR as well as AI portrait mode. At the back is a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

In terms of connectivity options, the Redmi Y3 has Bluetooth v4.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The wallet-friendly device also offers support for an IR blaster. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Furthermore, Xiaomi has included a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.