Xiaomi Redmi Y3 now available on open sale via Amazon and mi.com: Price, specifications, offers

After the Redmi Note 7S, now Xiaomi’s latest selfie-centric Redmi Y3 smartphone will also be up on open sale in India. The smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi 7 in April. It comes with 32-megapixel selfie camera as highlight and Xiaomi has also used Snapdragon 600 series processor for the phone. Now consumers don’t have to wait for any flash sale to purchase the Xiaomi Redmi Y3. It can be bought online any time through Amazon India and mi.com. Consumers also have an option to purchase it through Xiaomi’s own Mi Home stores in offline retail market.

Redmi Y3 price in India and offers

The Redmi Y3 price in India starts at Rs 9,999. For the price, you get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 11,999. It comes in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black color options.

Both Amazon and mi.com are offering flat Rs 500 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. The same is applicable for ICICI EMI transaction. Xiaomi also bundles up to 1120GB of 4G data from Airtel with the purchase of Redmi Y3.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 features, specifications

The latest Redmi Y3 device from Xiaomi will ship with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. The handset is equipped with a 6.26-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, which is backed by 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB via microSD card with a dedicated card slot.

The selfie camera is its biggest highlight. On the front, the Redmi Y3 packs a 32-megapixel camera an f/2.25 aperture for selfies with EIS support. There is also auto HDR as well as AI portrait mode. At the back, there is a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

In terms of connectivity options. the Redmi Y3 includes Bluetooth v4.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The wallet-friendly device also offers support for an IR blaster. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Furthermore, Xiaomi has stuffed in a large 4,000mAh battery.