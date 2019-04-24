comscore
  Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India launch live updates: Expected price, specifications, features
Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India launch live updates: Expected price, specifications, features

The Redmi Y3 teaser image revealed a gradient back panel with a mix of Blue, Purple, and Yellow colors. Most likely the device could share design aesthetics with current Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone in the India market, the Xiaomi Redmi Y3. The company is also expected to launch Redmi 7 series smartphones alongside today at an event in New Delhi at 12:00 PM. The Chinese company is teasing away the Redmi Y3 for a while now. The confirmed highlight of the device would be its 32-megapixel camera selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery. But we are not aware of anything else when it comes to the specifications of the device.

In terms of design, the Redmi Y3 teaser image revealed a gradient back panel with a mix of Blue, Purple, and Yellow colors. Most likely the device could share design aesthetics with current Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones. According to other teasers, the company has termed the upcoming Redmi Y3 as “brighter, more beautiful, and well-designed”.

Xiaomi has also posted a video in the past showing a durability test to highligh the build quality of the device. It will also be splash-proof. Last but not least, talking about the pricing of the device, the Redmi Y3 is expected to be priced similar to the Redmi Y2 when it launched last year which means below Rs 10,000 mark for the base variant.

While there is an official live stream available to watch, still we will bring you minute-by-minute live updates from the event. Stay tuned to our live blog below to know about the full specifications, features, pricing, launch date and availability of Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 phones.

 

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:50 pm

Finally, the Redmi Y3 packs Qualcomm 632 SoC

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:46 pm

Y3 gets 4,000mAh battery, 33 percent more than Y2

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:46 pm

The phone gets triple slot (2+1), fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio socket, and IR blaster

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:44 pm

Redmi Y3 comes in Elegant Blue, Prime Black, Bold Red color options

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:42 pm

Y3 comes with 6.26-inch HD+ dot notch display, but the edges are tinier, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:40 pm

As we had expected, Redmi Y3 boats of same ‘Aura’ design like the Redmi Note 7/ 7 Pro

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:37 pm

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 gets dual AI rear camera 12MP+2MP. The primary 12MP sensor is of 1.25um

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:30 pm

Since Y3 is a selfie-centric smartphone, Sharma is over detailing all the aspects. The phone gets EIS for front camera as well.

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:24 pm

The Redmi Y3 front camera also supports AI Beautify and Auto HDR

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:19 pm

Sharma is talking about the 32MP camera which is now larger sensor

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:16 pm

As Xiaomi had teased, Redmi Y3 will come with 32MP Super Selfie front-facing camera

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:14 pm

Now to talk about Redmi Y3, Anuj Sharma CMO is on stage

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:13 pm

So far, Xiaomi has shipped over 7 million Redmi Y series (Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y2)

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:12 pm

Top 5 online phones in 2018 were Xiaomi phones – Jain

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:09 pm

Xiaomi’s offline business grew 200 percent in last three months, and company opened 1000th Mi store in Rewari, India.

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:07 pm

Jain is now talking about innovation, India journey and market share

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:07 pm

The event has started, and Manu Kumar Jain, MD, Xiaomi India is on stage

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201912:02 pm

The live stream is about to start. Xiaomi has started previewing ads now.

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201911:59 am

We are not quite sure, but it seems Redmi 7 series might also launch for India market today. It has already been launched in China.

Hitesh Arora April 24, 201911:51 am

Welcome to the live blog of Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch. This will be the global debut of the new Y series smartphone as well. Stay tuned…

