Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India launch live updates: Expected price, specifications, features

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone in the India market, the Xiaomi Redmi Y3. The company is also expected to launch Redmi 7 series smartphones alongside today at an event in New Delhi at 12:00 PM. The Chinese company is teasing away the Redmi Y3 for a while now. The confirmed highlight of the device would be its 32-megapixel camera selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery. But we are not aware of anything else when it comes to the specifications of the device.

In terms of design, the Redmi Y3 teaser image revealed a gradient back panel with a mix of Blue, Purple, and Yellow colors. Most likely the device could share design aesthetics with current Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones. According to other teasers, the company has termed the upcoming Redmi Y3 as “brighter, more beautiful, and well-designed”.

Xiaomi has also posted a video in the past showing a durability test to highligh the build quality of the device. It will also be splash-proof. Last but not least, talking about the pricing of the device, the Redmi Y3 is expected to be priced similar to the Redmi Y2 when it launched last year which means below Rs 10,000 mark for the base variant.

While there is an official live stream available to watch, still we will bring you minute-by-minute live updates from the event. Stay tuned to our live blog below to know about the full specifications, features, pricing, launch date and availability of Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 phones.