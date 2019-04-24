Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India; prices start at Rs 7,999

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has expanded the Redmi-series smartphone portfolio in India. Today, at an event in New Delhi, the company launched two new smartphones – the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7. Both smartphones feature identical specifications and features, with a few key differences. They are also aimed at different audience. For instance, the Redmi Y3 is aimed at selfie-centric users, whereas the Redmi 7 is for budget users. Here’s everything you need to know about the two new smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 price in India and availability

The Redmi 7 is offered in two variants – 2GB RAM model priced at Rs 7,999, and 3GB RAM model priced at Rs 8,999. It will go on sale starting April 29 at 12:00PM via Amazon India and Mi Home Stores. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, will also be offered in two variants – 3GB RAM model priced at Rs 9,999, and 4GB RAM model priced at Rs 11,999. It will go on sale on April 30 and will be available via Amazon India at 12:00PM, Mi Home Stores.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 specifications and features

As mentioned above, both Xiaomi smartphones come with identical specifications with a few key differences. You get a 6.26-inch HD+ display (1520x720pixels) on both devices, and the screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is also a dot-notch display on the top, which houses the selfie camera. Both smartphone screens have an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Under the hood is a 14nm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC with maximum clock speed of 1.8GHz, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. Now, the budget Redmi 7 is offered in two variants – 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

In the photography department, you get AI dual cameras at the back on both devices – a 12-megapixel primary snapper paired with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. What changes is the front camera. The Redmi 7 features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, whereas the selfie-centric Redmi Y3 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

To keep things ticking, both smartphones are armed with a 4,000mAh battery. With Android 9 Pie OS, and MIUI 10 skin on top, both smartphones come with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE.