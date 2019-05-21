Xiaomi Redmi Y3 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, specifications

Xiaomi’s selfie-centric Redmi Y3 smartphone will be made available for purchase today. Those who have tried before and failed, can potentially get their hands on the device today at 12:00PM. If you’re in the market for an affordable selfie smartphone, here’s everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 price in India, offers

The Redmi Y3 has been launched in India in two variants. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 9,999. The top model with 4GB of RAM is priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone will be available via Amazon India, and Xiaomi’s mi.com. Those who prefer buying devices offline, can also head over to the closest Mi Home Store.

Buyers will be able to take advantage of a couple of sale offers. These include Bharti Airtel’s offer of 1120GB of 4G data, as well as unlimited voice calling. Color options available for buyers include Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 features, specifications

As far as the specifications and features are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core chipset. The 32GB onboard storage can also be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

As mentioned, the selfie camera is the highlight of the Redmi Y3. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel snapper with f/2.25 aperture and EIS support. Other features include auto HDR, and AI portrait mode. At the back, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup, which consists of a 12-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery, while security is taken care of by a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM card slots, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, micro-USB, IR Blaster, and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, the Redmi Y3 runs Android 9 Pie, based MIUI 10.