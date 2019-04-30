Xiaomi Redmi Y3 sold out in 12 seconds; next sale on May 3rd, 2019 at 3 PM

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi just held the first flash sale of its recently launched selfie centric budget smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 earlier today. After the sales partner of the Xiaomi, Amazon India issued a statement revealing that the entire stock of the device was sold out in just 12 seconds. In addition to that, Managing director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain revealed that the complete stock of the Redmi Y3 on Amazon India and Mi India website sold out “within a minutes”. Along with this statement, Jain also revealed that the next flash sale for the device will be held on May 3rd, 2019 at 3 PM.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 pricing and offers

To recap, the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is priced starting at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage while the top of the line variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 11,999. Xiaomi has also teamed up with Airtel to offer the benefit of up to 1,120GB of 4G data along with unlimited calling. In addition to that, users will also get the option to get the new device in exchange for their current one. This will ensure that they save as much as possible while buying the new device.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications

As previously reported, the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against falls or any other kind of damage and the “dot-notch”. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC along with Adreno 506 GPU with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Xiaomi has also added a dedicated microSD card slot for users who may want to expand the storage on their smartphone. In the camera segment, the device comes with a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping.

#RedmiY3 sold out in seconds on https://t.co/VhAPLgxDPx!

Thank you for the great response, watch out for the next sale on 3rd May, 3PM.

Notify on: https://t.co/QKO7FqeiI9 — Amazon.in (@amazonIN) April 30, 2019

The front camera is where the Redmi Y3 shines as we see a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. Moving forward, the device is greeted by a 4,000mAh battery with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 operating system. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone sports usual Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE-capable dual SIM slots, 3.5-mm audio socket and microUSB port. Xiaomi has also added a P2i coating on the device to ensure that it is splash-proof.