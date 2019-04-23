Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features spotted online ahead of April 24 India launch

Xiaomi is set to expand its selfie-centric Redmi Y-series with the launch of a new smartphone tomorrow. The latest device will be the Xiaomi Redmi Y3, which has been teased quite a few times in the run-up to the launch event. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on a benchmarking website along with its key specifications and features.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 was listed on Geekbench (spotted by Nashville Chatter), and it reveals some of the specifications and features we can expect. As per the listing, the upcoming device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. As we have seen on other Xiaomi devices, there is likely to be other memory variants at launch. In terms of performance, the smartphone is seen scoring 1,236 in single-core tests, and 4,213 in multi-core tests. On the software front, it will run Android Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

As mentioned, the Redmi Y3 has been on the rumor mills in the run-up to tomorrow’s launch. The Redmi Y2 successor too will be a selfie-centric device, and its highlight will be the 32-megapixel camera up front. A recent teaser confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will feature a full-screen display with a waterdrop notch, and a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. Keeping up with the trends, the Redmi Y3 will also feature a gradient color design. A recent leaked render also showed off a dual-camera setup at the back, and a physical fingerprint sensor.

To generate the hype around the launch, Xiaomi also put out a tweet showing the Redmi Y3 being put through a durability test. The device was first tossed into a bin, and then seen tumbling down the stairs through an improvised system. Needless to say, the device survived the torturous tests.

Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Y3 in India tomorrow at 12:00PM. The smartphone is expected to be available via Amazon India. Apart from the Redmi Y3, Xiaomi is also widely expected to take the wraps off the Redmi 7 smartphone at the same event.