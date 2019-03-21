Xiaomi Redmi Y3 spotted online ahead of imminent launch

Xiaomi debuted its Redmi Y series smartphones back in 2017. The Redmi Y series of smartphones stand out for its cheap pricing and competitive mid-range specifications. Xiaomi is now seemingly coming up with 2019 version of the Redmi Y smartphone. This upcoming device is expected to be called Redmi S3 in China, and Redmi Y3 in other markets including India. New details about the smartphone have now emerged online after it received Wi-Fi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA).

According to the listing, the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. Along with it, the Wi-Fi certification also revealed that the smartphone will run the latest Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with MIUI 10 overlay on top. Spotted by MSP, the smartphone was spotted bearing the model number M1810F6G. The smartphone is rumored to make its debut in the second quarter of the year.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y1 First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications and features

To recap, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched with a 5.99-inch HD+ display. Under the hood was a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage. The smartphone also comes with dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor combination. For clicking selfies, the smartphone boasts a 16-megapixel snapper up front with f/2.0 aperture, Super Pixel, AI Beautify 4.0, and LED flash.

The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB port and 4G LTE. The highlight of the Redmi Y2 is its photographic chops. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,080mAh battery.