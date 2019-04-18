comscore
  Xiaomi Redmi Y3 teased with gradient finish, 4000mAh battery ahead of April 24 launch
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 teased with gradient finish, 4000mAh battery ahead of April 24 launch

Xiaomi will be launching the next generation Redmi Y3 in India on April 24. The selfie-centric smartphone will come with 32-megapixel front facing camera, already confirmed by Xiaomi's Global VP and Managing Director India, Manu Kumar Jain.

  • Published: April 18, 2019 2:43 PM IST
Adding to the list of teasers, Xiaomi has once again tweeted out about its upcoming Redmi Y series smartphone, the Redmi Y3. The handset will boats of a 4,000mAh battery instead of previous generation 3,080mAh battery featured on the Redmi Y2. Also, the image teaser reveals a gradient back panel with a mix of Blue, Purple, and Yellow colors.

Xiaomi will be launching the next generation Redmi Y3 in India on April 24. The selfie-centric smartphone will come with 32-megapixel front facing camera, already confirmed by Xiaomi’s Global VP and Managing Director India, Manu Kumar Jain. The jump to a 32-megapixel selfie camera on Redmi Y3 would be a huge improvement considering the Redmi Y2 came with only a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Reports have suggested that the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 could use Samsung’s GD1 32-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera setup, which offers HDR enhancement and was recently seen on the Vivo V15 Pro as well. On the back, the Redmi Y3 is tipped to feature the same dual-rear camera setup of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Besides this the Redmi Y3 is confirmed to launch with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10, since the handset has received its Wi-Fi Alliance certification with the model number M1810F6G.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 landing page is already live on Amazon India, which means the smartphone will be available via the e-commerce portal. We of course believe that Xiaomi will also sell it through mi.com and Mi Home stores like all other Redmi smartphones. As of now, the complete specifications remain unknown, but we could see the Redmi Y3 matching Redmi Note 7 closely in terms of hardware and features. Now that the Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Y3 on April 24 in India, we shall get more details very soon.

  • Published Date: April 18, 2019 2:43 PM IST

