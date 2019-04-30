comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale in India today at 12PM via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, offers, specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale in India today at 12PM via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, offers, specifications

News

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is all set to go on sale in India today. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com at 12:00PM. Customers can also buy the handset through Mi Home stores.

  • Published: April 30, 2019 9:04 AM IST
Redmi Y3

Xiaomi recently launched its latest selfie-centric Redmi Y3 smartphone alongside the Redmi 7 in India. Now, the device is all set to go on sale in India today. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com at 12:00PM. Customers can also buy the handset through Mi Home stores. The Redmi Y3 is a sequel to the Redmi Y2 handset, which is also a selfie-centric phone, launched last year in the country. The latest smartphone offers a 32-megapixel sensor for shooting selfies. It is also supported by Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 price and offers

Xiaomi’s Redmi Y3 price in India starts at Rs 9,999. For the price, you get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 11,999. It will be available in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour options. As for the launch offers, one can get up to 1120GB of 4G data from Airtel. This also includes unlimited voice calling access.

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2019

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features

The latest Redmi Y3 device from Xiaomi will ship with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. The handset is equipped with a 6.26-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC Under the hood, which is backed by 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB via microSD card with a dedicated card slot. The selfie camera is its biggest highlight. On the front, the Redmi Y3 packs a 32-megapixel camera an f/2.25 aperture for selfies with EIS support. There is also auto HDR as well as AI portrait mode. At the back, there is a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 First Impressions: Meaningful upgrades

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 First Impressions: Meaningful upgrades

In terms of connectivity options. the Redmi Y3 includes Bluetooth v4.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The wallet-friendly device also offers support for an IR blaster. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Furthermore, Xiaomi has stuffed in a large 4,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2019 9:04 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 3a powered by Snapdragon 670 spotted on Geekbench
News
Google Pixel 3a powered by Snapdragon 670 spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus 7 Pro to feature a 48MP primary camera with 3x optical zoom

News

OnePlus 7 Pro to feature a 48MP primary camera with 3x optical zoom

Oppo A7 now available starting at Rs 12,990

Deals

Oppo A7 now available starting at Rs 12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 7 next flash sale to be held on May 3

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 next flash sale to be held on May 3

Dish TV reveals its multi-TV policy with just Rs 50 NCF fee

News

Dish TV reveals its multi-TV policy with just Rs 50 NCF fee

Sponsored

Most Popular

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale in India today

Google Pixel 3a powered by Snapdragon 670 spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus 7 Pro to feature a 48MP primary camera with 3x optical zoom

Xiaomi Redmi 7 next flash sale to be held on May 3

Dish TV reveals its multi-TV policy with just Rs 50 NCF fee

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale in India today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale in India today
Xiaomi Redmi 7 next flash sale to be held on May 3

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 next flash sale to be held on May 3
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 10.3 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 10.3 update
Redmi smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased by Xiaomi

News

Redmi smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased by Xiaomi
Xiaomi Redmi 7 goes on first sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 goes on first sale today

हिंदी समाचार

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर सेल पर आएगा Samsung Galaxy M30, नो-कॉस्ट EMI पर यहां से खरीदें

32MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Redmi Y3 की सेल आज, जानें ऑफर और फीचर्स

क्रिकेट सीजन के चलते WhatsApp ने पेश किया क्रिकेट स्टिकर्स पैक, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Hathway के इन प्लान के साथ मिल रहा है 2,999 रुपये का Play Box एंड्रॉइड TV फ्री

Motorola Razr 2019 की लीक इमेज में दिखा Foldable डिजाइन और बॉक्स कंटेंट

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale in India today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale in India today
Google Pixel 3a powered by Snapdragon 670 spotted on Geekbench

News

Google Pixel 3a powered by Snapdragon 670 spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus 7 Pro to feature a 48MP primary camera with 3x optical zoom

News

OnePlus 7 Pro to feature a 48MP primary camera with 3x optical zoom
Xiaomi Redmi 7 next flash sale to be held on May 3

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 next flash sale to be held on May 3
Dish TV reveals its multi-TV policy with just Rs 50 NCF fee

News

Dish TV reveals its multi-TV policy with just Rs 50 NCF fee