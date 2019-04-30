Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale in India today at 12PM via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, offers, specifications

Xiaomi recently launched its latest selfie-centric Redmi Y3 smartphone alongside the Redmi 7 in India. Now, the device is all set to go on sale in India today. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com at 12:00PM. Customers can also buy the handset through Mi Home stores. The Redmi Y3 is a sequel to the Redmi Y2 handset, which is also a selfie-centric phone, launched last year in the country. The latest smartphone offers a 32-megapixel sensor for shooting selfies. It is also supported by Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 price and offers

Xiaomi’s Redmi Y3 price in India starts at Rs 9,999. For the price, you get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 11,999. It will be available in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour options. As for the launch offers, one can get up to 1120GB of 4G data from Airtel. This also includes unlimited voice calling access.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features

The latest Redmi Y3 device from Xiaomi will ship with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. The handset is equipped with a 6.26-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC Under the hood, which is backed by 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB via microSD card with a dedicated card slot. The selfie camera is its biggest highlight. On the front, the Redmi Y3 packs a 32-megapixel camera an f/2.25 aperture for selfies with EIS support. There is also auto HDR as well as AI portrait mode. At the back, there is a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

In terms of connectivity options. the Redmi Y3 includes Bluetooth v4.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The wallet-friendly device also offers support for an IR blaster. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Furthermore, Xiaomi has stuffed in a large 4,000mAh battery.