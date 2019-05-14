comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be up for sale on Amazon India and mi.com at 12:00PM today. Consumers also have an option to purchase it through Xiaomi's own Mi Home stores in offline retail market.

Xiaomi’s latest selfie-centric Redmi Y3 smartphone will go on another flash sale today at 12:00PM. The smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi 7 in India last month. It comes with 32-megapixel selfie camera as highlight, and Xiaomi has also used Snapdragon 600 series processor for the phone. The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be up for sale on Amazon India and mi.com at 12:00PM today. Consumers also have an option to purchase it through Xiaomi‘s own Mi Home stores. The Redmi Y3 is a sequel to the Redmi Y2 handset, which is also a selfie-centric phone, launched last year in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 price in India, offers

The Redmi Y3 price in India starts at Rs 9,999. For the price, you get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 11,999. It comes in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black color options. Xiaomi also bundles up to 1120GB of 4G data from Airtel with the purchase of Redmi Y3.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features

The latest Redmi Y3 device from Xiaomi ships with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. The handset is equipped with a 6.26-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC under the hood. The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB via microSD card with a dedicated card slot.

The selfie camera is its biggest highlight. On the front, the Redmi Y3 packs a 32-megapixel camera an f/2.25 aperture for selfies with EIS support. There is also auto HDR as well as AI portrait mode. At the back, there is a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

In terms of connectivity options. the Redmi Y3 includes Bluetooth v4.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The wallet-friendly device also offers support for an IR blaster. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Furthermore, Xiaomi has stuffed in a large 4,000mAh battery.

