Xiaomi Redmi Y3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Y2: Specifications, features, design, price compared

Xiaomi has expanded its portfolio, and launched a new selfie-centric Redmi Y3 smartphone alongside the Redmi 7 in India. The Redmi Y3 is a successor to the Redmi Y2 handset, which was launched back in June 2018. The Redmi Y2, which was launched for users who were obsessed with selfies, offered AI-powered cameras. With the Redmi Y3, Xiaomi is aiming at youth by offering a massive 32-megapixel selfie camera with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon chipset, and more. Here’s a look at what is new and different in the new Redmi Y3 and the old Redmi Y2 smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Y2: Price in India

The Redmi Y3 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model. The higher 4GB/64GB variant will be available for Rs 11,999. It will go on sale on its first sale on April 30, and will be available via Amazon India and Mi Home Stores. Customers can buy the base 3GB/32GB variant of the Redmi Y2 for Rs 8,999, while the 4GB/64GB configuration will cost you Rs 11,999 on Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Y2: Design, display

In terms of design, the Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2 offers an old school and generic design. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, flaunts a contemporary design, coupled with an Aura Prism gradient finish and glossy plastic back. The broad bezels on the top and bottom of Redmi Y2 are visible. With the new smartphone, you get a dewdrop-style notch design, giving you more screen space. The Redmi Y3 packs a slightly bigger 6.26-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The old Redmi offers a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with 720×1440 pixels resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Y2: Specifications

The Redmi Y3 will ship with MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie OS. At its core is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, while the Redmi Y2 houses a 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC. Both the smartphones come with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage option. One can expand the internal storage of the Redmi Y3 by up to 512GB and Redmi Y2 by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Redmi Y2 is fueled by a 3,080mAh battery, while the Redmi Y3 is kept alive by a large enough 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Y2: Cameras

Optics wise, the Redmi Y3 packs a combination of a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary depth-sensing sensor. The camera app also supports features like phase detection autofocus (PDAF), electronic image stabilization (EIS), and a dual-LED flash module. The front 32-megapixel selfie camera supports EIS, auto HDR as well as an AI portrait mode.

The Redmi Y2, on the other hand, features dual cameras on the rear side. The setup consists of a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is equipped features like panorama, HDR and more. There is also a LED flash at the back. For selfies, Xiaomi has added a single 16-megapixel camera sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi Y2 comparison table