Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera shown in a new drop test video

Xiaomi is set to launch Redmi Y3, its selfie-centric smartphone with 32-megapixel camera in India on April 24. The Redmi Y3 will be the successor to Redmi Y2 and is already likely to become the cheapest smartphone with 32-megapixel camera at the front. Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the device and in one recent video, the company confirmed that it will feature a 4,000mAh battery. Now, to create more hype for the selfie device, the company has posted another video that shows off the design of this smartphone.

The video posted by Redmi India on Twitter shows off the textured back of the Redmi Y3 with a gradient finish. Apart from design, the video also aims to emphasize that Redmi Y3 is a durable smartphone. The video confirms that Redmi Y3 will feature a back finish and the back of the device will be home to a dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. The video which also shows the front of the smartphone reveals the waterdrop notch similar to one seen on Redmi Note 7 series. There are thinner bezels on the side of the device but the chin is bigger, which could be because of its entry-level price.

There. Dropped it down the stairs. Will you drop your phone like that? #32MPSuperSelfie coming on 24-04-2019 pic.twitter.com/b998mk8JRS — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) 20 April 2019

The video also shows Xiaomi testing durability of the smartphone. First, the Redmi Y3 is tossed into a bin and then it is shown tumbling down the stairs through an improvised system. While the test cannot be described as most ideal for what happens in real world scenario, it does sell the point of Redmi Y3 is being more durable for a smartphone in the mid-range price segment.

We already know that Redmi Y3 will be available online via Amazon India. Xiaomi claims to have sold over 7 million Redmi Y-series smartphones in India since launch and the Redmi Y3’s biggest selling will be its 32-megapixel selfie camera. Alongside the Redmi Y3, Xiaomi is also planning to launch the Redmi 7 for the Indian market.