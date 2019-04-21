comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera shown in a new drop test video
News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera shown in a new drop test video

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be launched in India on April 24. The smartphone will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera with gradient finish and 4,000mAh battery.

  • Published: April 21, 2019 11:01 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-y3-back-logo-india-twitter

Xiaomi is set to launch Redmi Y3, its selfie-centric smartphone with 32-megapixel camera in India on April 24. The Redmi Y3 will be the successor to Redmi Y2 and is already likely to become the cheapest smartphone with 32-megapixel camera at the front. Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the device and in one recent video, the company confirmed that it will feature a 4,000mAh battery. Now, to create more hype for the selfie device, the company has posted another video that shows off the design of this smartphone.

The video posted by Redmi India on Twitter shows off the textured back of the Redmi Y3 with a gradient finish. Apart from design, the video also aims to emphasize that Redmi Y3 is a durable smartphone. The video confirms that Redmi Y3 will feature a back finish and the back of the device will be home to a dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. The video which also shows the front of the smartphone reveals the waterdrop notch similar to one seen on Redmi Note 7 series. There are thinner bezels on the side of the device but the chin is bigger, which could be because of its entry-level price.

The video also shows Xiaomi testing durability of the smartphone. First, the Redmi Y3 is tossed into a bin and then it is shown tumbling down the stairs through an improvised system. While the test cannot be described as most ideal for what happens in real world scenario, it does sell the point of Redmi Y3 is being more durable for a smartphone in the mid-range price segment.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

We already know that Redmi Y3 will be available online via Amazon India. Xiaomi claims to have sold over 7 million Redmi Y-series smartphones in India since launch and the Redmi Y3’s biggest selling will be its 32-megapixel selfie camera. Alongside the Redmi Y3, Xiaomi is also planning to launch the Redmi 7 for the Indian market.

  • Published Date: April 21, 2019 11:01 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode
News
Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode
Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie

News

Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie

Reliance JioGigaFiber to launch in 1,600 cities

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber to launch in 1,600 cities

Samsung Galaxy A10e appears on WiFi certification site

News

Samsung Galaxy A10e appears on WiFi certification site

OnePlus 7 launch date will be revealed on April 23

News

OnePlus 7 launch date will be revealed on April 23

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode

Apple paid $6 billion to settle Qualcomm dispute: Report

Apple to bring iPhone features to macOS at WWDC in June

Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video
Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode

News

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode
Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23

News

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23
Redmi Note 7 Pro gets camera improvements with MIUI update

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets camera improvements with MIUI update
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Daily Quiz 21 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 20 हजार रुपये वाला Samsung Galaxy A50 स्मार्टफोन

5 हजार से कम कीमत में आते हैं ये पांच बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Motorola Moto Z4 में होगा 48मेगापिक्सल कैमरा और Snapdragon 675, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Asus ZenFone Max M1 और ZenFone Lite L1 स्मार्टफोन के दाम में हुई 2 हजार रुपये की हुई कटौती

Infinix सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, इन 3 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 3 हजार रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video
News
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video
Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode

News

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode
Apple paid $6 billion to settle Qualcomm dispute: Report

News

Apple paid $6 billion to settle Qualcomm dispute: Report
Apple to bring iPhone features to macOS at WWDC in June

News

Apple to bring iPhone features to macOS at WWDC in June
Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie

News

Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie