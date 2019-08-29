Xiaomi has launched the RedmiBook 14 in China as it expands beyond smartphones. The new laptop was launched alongside Redmi Note 8 smartphones and Redmi’s first television. The RedmiBook 14 is among the first set of laptops to launch with Intel’s 10th generation processor family. The new model comes with metal unibody design and is now being offered in space grey color as well. The updated model also has a design that seems very much inspired by Apple’s MacBook line.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 launched: Price and Specifications

The RedmiBook 14 is being offered in space grey and rose gold color options by Xiaomi in China. The laptop is available in China at a starting price of RMB 3,999 (around Rs 40,130). It is now available for pre-order and will be available for purchase starting 10:00AM on September 6. The base model comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and Intel Core i5 processor. There is also a 512GB SSD storage model with Core i5 or Core i7 processor. The Core i5 model is available for RMB 4,499 (around Rs 45,150) while the Core i7 model is available for RMB 4,999 (around Rs 50,150).

The RedmiBook 14 is not the first laptop from Redmi, which is now an independent brand of Xiaomi. However, it builds on the design seen with the very first Redmi-branded laptop. Xiaomi is now swapping the 8th generation Intel Core processor for new 10th generation Intel Core processor family. There is an option to configure the laptop with either Core i5 or Core i7 models. There is 8GB RAM available as standard and option to choose either 256GB or 512GB SSD storage.

The laptop features metal unibody design and the overall texture and layers mimic the design of the MacBook Air. The processor is paired with NVIDIA MX250 graphics processor, which should be good enough for casual gaming. The laptop weighs only 1.5Kg and features a 14-inch display. Xiaomi has also added a modern standby system for instant on and on-the-go performance. The laptop runs Windows 10 and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office. Xiaomi claims 10 hours of battery life and built-in cooling system.