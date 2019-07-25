comscore Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced
Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced: Price, specifications, features

The new Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 comes with Intel’s latest Core i3 processor along with 4GB RAM and 256GB storage. Here is everything you need to know.

  • Published: July 25, 2019 11:56 AM IST
Xiaomi entered the laptop market a few years ago with the launch of Mi Notebook Air and Mi Notebook Pro. Since then, the company has launched a number of models. These are known to be an affordable replacement to Apple’s MacBook Air and Pro. Now, Xiaomi has launched a new Redmi-branded laptop in China called RedmiBook 14. Here is everything you need to know about the new Xiaomi RedmiBook 14.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 price

The RedmiBook 14 is available in one storage model. It will be available for RMB 3,199 (approximately Rs 32,100), GizChina reports. It is good pricing considering the design, specifications and features. While it has been launched in China, there is no word on whether or not the company plans to introduce it in India.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 specifications and features

As the name suggests, the RedmiBook 14 comes with a 14-inch screen. Now, this is something that you won’t generally find in most mainstream laptops available in the market. The display has narrow borders at 5.75mm and high screen to body ratio of 81.2 percent. The body is made from metal and the laptop comes with a full size keyboard.

The RedmiBook 14 draws its power from Intel’s latest 8th Gen Core i308145U chip. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Connectivity ports include HDMI out and two USB 3.0 ports on the left. On the right, you get a USB 2.0 port along with a 3.5mm audio jack. According to Xiaomi, the notebook can offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also comes with quick charging feature that can charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in 34 minutes.

Xiaomi had also launched a RedmiBook 14 with slightly more powerful Intel Core i7 8th Gen CPU in May this year. It is available for RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,100). The latest model is a slightly less powerful and affordable variant.

  • Published Date: July 25, 2019 11:56 AM IST

