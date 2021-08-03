If you have been waiting for Xiaomi to drop its affordable RedmiBook laptops in India, the wait is over: well, almost. Xiaomi is going to reveal the RedmiBook lineup of laptops in India with possibly a few models. The company has been teasing some of the key features and specs in the run-up to the launch event. As usual, the prices remain a mystery until the launch event. Also Read - Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30 and more

The RedmiBook launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Xiaomi’s Facebook channel at 12 noon today. The laptops are expected to go on sale later; we will have to wait for official information from Xiaomi on this front. With 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors from Intel and a big 15.6-inch FHD display, things are looking good for the affordable laptop buyer this year. Also Read - RedmiBook laptop revelations and expectations: Sub-Rs 40,000 price or higher for 11th Gen Intel?

RedmiBook laptops launching today

Prior to the launch, Redmi has been dripping some of the key specifications of the laptop. So far, we know that the range will be powered by the Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, although Xiaomi hasn’t revealed whether it will be a Core i3 only or include Core i5 models. Moving on, accompanying these processors will be a fast SSD storage, the type of which is unknown. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Samsung A22 5G, Redmi Note 10T, etc

Redmi has also confirmed using a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a webcam in the correct place, i.e., the top. The renders have shown a QWERTY keyboard without the Numpad, and a large trackpad. The laptops will also feature at least two USB-A ports, an SD card slot, and the other basic ports.

What remains to be seen is the pricing. Given that the distinction between Mi and Redmi is more prominent this year, the RedmiBook laptops could be priced cheaper than the Mi Notebook variants. Since the cheapest Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition sells at Rs 38,999, we expect the base RedmiBook model to start at a lower price.

It could also be possible that the RedmiBook series might replace the ageing Mi Notebook models this year with similar pricing, while Xiaomi enters the premium ultrabook segment this year with the Mi laptops.

As of now, our guess is as good as yours. With Realme also planning to bring its Realme Book laptop to India, things are set to spice up in the PC category.