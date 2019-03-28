comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video
News

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video

News

The upcoming Xiaomi double-foldable device could reportedly be priced at $999 (approximately Rs 68,900).

  • Published: March 28, 2019 1:29 PM IST
Xiaomi foldable phone

Back in January, a video of Xiaomi’s foldable phone surfaced online. The video showed Xiaomi’s co-founder and president demonstrating the device on camera. Now, Xiaomi has released another video of its double-foldable smartphone via Weibo. The 10-second video shows off the double-fold in action as well as a swipe-to-go-back gesture. It shows how quickly one can use the device like a tablet or a smartphone.

Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Xiaomi‘s phone folds back from both sides of the screen, leaving a compact phone sized screen in the center. Opening up both sides of the screen gives the device a tablet-sized display. Besides, the Chinese company is said to launch its foldable device in the second quarter of this year, which could be between April and June. It might unwrap it at half the price of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.

According to a report by iGyaan, the upcoming double-foldable device could be priced at $999 (approximately Rs 68,900). It’s competitor Galaxy Fold comes with a starting price of $1,980 (approximately Rs 1.4 lakh). The Huawei Mate X, on the other hand, cost a whopping $2,600 (approximately Rs 1,79,296). There is a possibility that Xiaomi might offer its device with a more affordable price tag, taking it’s old more for less price strategy into account.

Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Deals on Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 , Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Also Read

Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Deals on Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 , Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Furthermore, Xiaomi is also expected to bring the device to the European market with a price of €999. The report also stated that the foldable handset could make its way in India with a price label of Rs 74,999. However, at the moment, there is no information on whether Xiaomi is planning to launch its foldable device in India. As for the specifications, Xiaomi’s yet-to-be-named phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 10GB of RAM. It is said to ship with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2019 1:29 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video
News
Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video
5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000

Deals

5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000

6 best smartphone deals of the day

Deals

6 best smartphone deals of the day

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

HyperX becomes primary sponsor of Entity Gaming; it's first eSports team in India

Gaming

HyperX becomes primary sponsor of Entity Gaming; it's first eSports team in India

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video

Court grants Microsoft control of 99 hacking sites

Reliance Jio's usage as primary voice SIM increases: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

Apple Watch with ECG app now in Europe, Hong Kong

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video

News

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video
5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000

Deals

5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000
6 best smartphone deals of the day

Deals

6 best smartphone deals of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced
Amazon India 'Fab Phones Fest' last day deals

Deals

Amazon India 'Fab Phones Fest' last day deals

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में 3 बैक कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगी Tecno!

Call of Duty: Mobile गेम भारत में नवंबर में हो सकता है रिलीज, प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए शुरू

Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 समेत कई स्मार्टफोन 5 हजार रुपये तक मिल रहे हैं सस्ते

Redmi Note 7 और Redmi Note 7 Pro 3 अप्रैल को एक बार फिर सेल पर आएंगे, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Foldable Phone : शाओमी ने दूसरी बार टीज किया अपना फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, सैमसंग को देगा टक्कर

News

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video
News
Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video
Court grants Microsoft control of 99 hacking sites

News

Court grants Microsoft control of 99 hacking sites
Reliance Jio's usage as primary voice SIM increases: Report

News

Reliance Jio's usage as primary voice SIM increases: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced
Apple Watch with ECG app now in Europe, Hong Kong

News

Apple Watch with ECG app now in Europe, Hong Kong