After 10 years of existence, Xiaomi’s Mi branding might finally be dead. The Chinese company is said to bid goodbye to the moniker in favour of just Xiaomi, as per a report by XDA Developers. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime new teaser released, hints at imminent India launch once again

This means that going forward, devices under the branding will just carry the company’s name. For instance, it will just be the Xiaomi 12 and not the Xiaomi Mi 12. Also Read - Top smartphones with fastest charging under Rs 20,000: Realme X7, Redmi Note 10 Pro and more

Mi says goodbye

It is suggested that Xiaomi started making the change official when it launched the Mix 4. Future smartphones will now see the change. This could mean that the upcoming Mi 11T might see the change too. However, existing Mi devices will remain unchanged and continue to carry Mi. Also Read - Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas under Rs 2,000

For those who don’t know, the company already sells a number of products sans the Mi branding in China. It seems like it now wants to expand this strategy to other global markets.

What remains unknown is that whether or not the same strategy will be applied to other products such as laptops, tablets, fitness bands and more that come under the branding.

While an official word on this is still due, we can now expect the company to include Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco as its three brands.

To recall, Xiaomi launched its first Mi smartphone, the Mi 1 back in 2011. However, the first Mi product was actually MIUI‘s first version that was introduced a year earlier, which currently stands at the 12.5 version. Since then, the company has introduced a variety of products under Mi, including, high-end phones, mid-range phones, fitness bands, laptops, and more.

This purported change comes after Xiaomi becoming the world’s largest smartphone brand. As per a recent Counterpoint Research report, the company overtook Samsung in Europe to stand in the first spot. Another report by Canalys suggested that the company became the second-largest smartphone company by taking over Apple.