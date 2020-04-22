comscore Xiaomi reportedly working on a clamshell-like foldable phone
Xiaomi reportedly working on a clamshell-like foldable phone

A fresh report suggests that Xiaomi's foldable phone will look like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr 2019.

  • Updated: April 22, 2020 2:50 PM IST
It is not at all surprising that Xiaomi is working on a foldable phone. Several patents have suggested that the Chinese company is working on different foldable designs. Now, a fresh report suggests that Xiaomi’s foldable phone will look like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and new Motorola Razr. This Xiaomi smartphone could feature a clamshell-like foldable phone design.

There are reports claiming that the company has already placed an order with Samsung Display for foldable displays like Galaxy Z Flip. ZDNet Korea has reported that the company could supply the OLED display to Xiaomi in the second half of 2020. This doesn’t really mean that the foldable smartphone will be launched anytime soon. Unlike Samsung, Motorola ordered BOE and CSOT foldable OLED displays for its Motorola Razr (2019).

The cited source says that Samsung Display is still adjusting the schedule for supplying foldable panels to Xiaomi. So, there is a possibility that BOE and CSOT foldable panels might be applied to Xiaomi’s initial foldable phones. As per the design shared by Windows United, Xiaomi’s foldable phone could come with a small display on the outside, similar to Galaxy Z Flip. The tiny display will likely display time and even notifications. The inner display will work like a regular phone when opened.

A patent in November 2019 suggested that this Xiaomi foldable phone will boast a whopping five pop-up cameras. Depending on how a user holds it, the five cameras can either be rear cameras or front-facing cameras. The patent also hinted that the device will have really thin bezels and no display notch. There are rumors that the Xiaomi could unveil its foldable phone in 2021. No further details of the Xiaomi foldable phone are available at the moment.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 2:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 22, 2020 2:50 PM IST

