The Apple iPhone 11-series has got rave reviews, especially for the cameras. With the new iPhones, Apple introduced a new feature called ‘Slofie’. It lets you capture slow motion videos using the front camera. After Apple, even Samsung introduced the feature with One UI 2.0 beta update. Now, rumors hint that even Xiaomi is working on a similar feature.

Xiaomi ‘slofie’ feature detailed

Senior XDA Member kacskrz spotted the evidence of the feature in MIUI Camera app code. It will let users record HD videos (1280×720) at 120fps. The report further indicates that the hardware requirements for the same is minimal, which means that the feature could make its way to a list of Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro to come with ‘slofie’ feature?

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone with a 108-megapixel penta camera setup at the back. The event is set for November 5. It is likely that the smartphone will come with ‘slofie’ video recording capabilities. The rear camera system is also expected to come with 5X optical zoom and 50x digital zooming capabilities.

From what we know so far, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC with an octa-core CPU. This also means that the smartphone will miss out on 5G connectivity. To keep things ticking, the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It could offer a battery life of over a day.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 launch on November 5

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has already revealed that the Mi TV 5 will come with a 4K QLED panel with 108 percent NTSC color gamut. The TV is also set to come with MEMC motion compensation tech. It isn’t entirely new as Mi TVs in the past have featured MEMC, the Mi TV 4X 65-inch model being one. The technology helps in removing latency, and offer a smooth viewing experience. You will also get an option to manually turn the feature on and off.