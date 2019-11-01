comscore Xiaomi could offer ‘Slofie’ video recording with upcoming updates
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi reportedly working on front-facing slow motion ‘Slofie’ feature
News

Xiaomi reportedly working on front-facing slow motion ‘Slofie’ feature

News

After Apple and Samsung, new report hint that even Xiaomi is working on slow-motion video recording feature for the front camera.

  • Published: November 1, 2019 10:13 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8

The Apple iPhone 11-series has got rave reviews, especially for the cameras. With the new iPhones, Apple introduced a new feature called ‘Slofie’. It lets you capture slow motion videos using the front camera. After Apple, even Samsung introduced the feature with One UI 2.0 beta update. Now, rumors hint that even Xiaomi is working on a similar feature.

Xiaomi ‘slofie’ feature detailed

Senior XDA Member kacskrz spotted the evidence of the feature in MIUI Camera app code. It will let users record HD videos (1280×720) at 120fps. The report further indicates that the hardware requirements for the same is minimal, which means that the feature could make its way to a list of Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro to come with ‘slofie’ feature?

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone with a 108-megapixel penta camera setup at the back. The event is set for November 5. It is likely that the smartphone will come with ‘slofie’ video recording capabilities. The rear camera system is also expected to come with 5X optical zoom and 50x digital zooming capabilities.

From what we know so far, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC with an octa-core CPU. This also means that the smartphone will miss out on 5G connectivity. To keep things ticking, the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It could offer a battery life of over a day.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 launch on November 5

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has already revealed that the Mi TV 5 will come with a 4K QLED panel with 108 percent NTSC color gamut. The TV is also set to come with MEMC motion compensation tech. It isn’t entirely new as Mi TVs in the past have featured MEMC, the Mi TV 4X 65-inch model being one. The technology helps in removing latency, and offer a smooth viewing experience. You will also get an option to manually turn the feature on and off.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 1, 2019 10:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
News
Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

Electronic Arts teases possible remaster of Need For Speed: Underground 2

Gaming

Electronic Arts teases possible remaster of Need For Speed: Underground 2

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched in China: Check price, features

Smart TVs

Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched in China: Check price, features

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

Paytm announces OTP-less card payments: Here is how it works

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

News

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched in China: Check price, features

Smart TVs

Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched in China: Check price, features
Xiaomi Mi Watch strap colors out ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi Watch strap colors out ahead of launch
Xiaomi reportedly working on Slofie feature

News

Xiaomi reportedly working on Slofie feature
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with penta camera setup to launch on November 14

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with penta camera setup to launch on November 14

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Z1 Pro स्मार्टफोन को मिला 2,000 रुपये तक का प्राइस कट, ये है नई कीमत

Reliance Jio के ऑल-इन-वन पैक पर मिल रहा है 50 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale शुरू, 80% तक के डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं कई प्रॉडक्ट्स

Realme X स्मार्टफोन को मिलने वाली लेटेस्ट सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट रोकी गई, यह है कारण

Realme 5 की कीमतों में हुई कटौती, अब 8,999 रुपये में खरीदें

News

Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators
News
Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators
Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

News

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more
Paytm announces OTP-less card payments: Here is how it works

News

Paytm announces OTP-less card payments: Here is how it works