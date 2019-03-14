comscore
Xiaomi reveals Android 9 Pie upgrade roll out schedule for Mi and Redmi devices

Xiaomi is currently testing the Android 9 Pie update for its Mi 6X and Redmi 6 Pro devices and it has not revealed any specific launch date.

  Published: March 14, 2019 5:19 PM IST
Xiaomi has just revealed its schedule for Android 9 Pie-based MIUI upgrade for all supported devices. These include the Redmi and Mi branded smartphones. This schedule comes right around the time when Google released Android Q Developer Beta. The schedule was posted on the Chinese social media website Weibo by Xiaomi software engineer Zhang Guoquan. Before we take a look at the list, it is worth noting that it is only applicable to the Chinese market which means that International market may still have to wait some more.

According to a report on MySmartPrice, the schedule states that Xiaomi is planning to roll out Android 9 Pie-based update to Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Y2 before the end of the first quarter of the year. This means that users can expect the new update to roll out sometime next month. The schedule indicates that Mi MIX 2, Mi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Mi Note 3 devices will get the operating system in the second quarter.

The report also indicated that the company is currently testing the Android 9 Pie update for its Mi 6X and Redmi 6 Pro devices and it has not revealed any specific launch date. However, it is possible that the company may launch the update for both the devices before the end of the month. There is no information available on Android Pie update for other devices that are currently running on Android Oreo.

Along with the update timeline, Xiaomi also revealed that it is planning to bring a number of features from its Xiaomi Mi 9 to older models including game turbo mode, dark mode, new always on display, dynamic wallpapers and wired charging animation. According to the report, the company is planning to roll out these features to eligible devices before the end of April 2019.

  Published Date: March 14, 2019 5:19 PM IST

