Xiaomi reveals it sold 100 million Mi Power Banks worldwide

Xiaomi's newly launched 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 offers support for two-way 45W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi, a company which is known for making a good price-to-performance ratio budget smartphones, has announced that it has exceeded 100 million power banks in sales. The Chinese company not only manufacturers smartphones but also offers accessories like power banks, headphones, fitness tracker, smart speakers. What’s more, the company also sells TVs and laptops in China.

Besides, the company recently launched its 3rd-Gen Mi Power Bank 3 in China with a 20,000mAh capacity. It is set to go on sale on January 11 and will be available for RMB 199 (approximately Rs 2,042), which seems to be a good deal as it offers support for two-way 45W fast charging.

Photo credit: Gizchina

Xiaomi‘s best-selling power bank is said to be the wallet-friendly 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2C. However, the brand new Mi Power Bank 3 comes with improved features, coupled with an affordable price tag. The 20,000mAh power bank is equipped with USB-C and dual USB-A interfaces. It is said to top up the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S 4.3 times or an iPhone 8 7.3 times. As mentioned above, it supports 45W of two-way fast charging, therefore, it can top up both smartphones and the Xiaomi notebook or MacBook or Nintendo Switch game console via the USB-C interface.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Additionally, the two regular USB Type-A ports provide a maximum out of 18W at 5V/2.4A, 9V/2A or 12V/1.5A, supporting small current charging, that will power devices such as Bluetooth headsets and smart bands. Speaking of the input power, one can charge the power bank using the 10W charger, which can charge it fully in 11 hours. Users can also use the 45W charger to top up this Mi Power Bank 3 as it will take up to 4.5 hours.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2019 11:25 AM IST

