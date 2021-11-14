comscore Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition plan announced
Xiaomi reveals MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition third batch rollout plan: Check details

More than 25 devices including Redmi 9, Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, and Redmi K30 will receive the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

  • Updated: November 14, 2021 5:29 PM IST
Xiaomi has announced the timeline of the third batch of devices that will be receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system based on Android. The latest OS was announced in August this year with four UI optimisations including Liquid Storage, Atomic Memory, Focus Calculation and Intelligent Balance. Also Read - Waiting for Redmi Note 11? This is when it could launch in India

According to GizmoChina, all the smartphones in this third batch will get the update by December 2021. Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Also Read - Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

More than 25 devices including Xiaomi CIVI, Redmi 9, Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, and Redmi K30 will receive the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced brings several performance-related tweaks. With the update, the system performance will drop by less than 5 percent after 36 months. It will also bring Atomic or Atomized Memory feature that will let a user to keep more apps in the background.

According to the smartphone maker, the time of the Chinese launch that MIUI 12.5 Enhanced also fixed 160 system issues and over 220 system app issues.

The update also comes with all-round optimisations for the bottom framework to the top-most application layer. The optimisations are divided into four aspects–Liquid Storage, Atomic Memory, Focus Calculation, and Intelligent Balance.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun also confirmed that the next major version of the company’s user interface (UI) ‘MIUI 13’ is on track to arrive before the end of this year.

The MIUI 13 will deliver performance and battery optimisations along with a revamped UI design, reports GSMArena.

Jun also said that the MIUI 13 will bring lots of changes that will greatly improve the user experience.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 14, 2021 5:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 14, 2021 5:29 PM IST

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

Deals

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price
Waiting for Redmi Note 11? This is when it could launch in India

Mobiles

Waiting for Redmi Note 11? This is when it could launch in India
Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Mobiles

Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out
Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update
e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India under 10000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India under 10000
The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues

News

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues
Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices

News

Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices
MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

Mobiles

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

