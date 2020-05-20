Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just announced the global version of its latest in-house Android-based skin, MIUI 12. The company shared the latest features regarding the upcoming version along with the official rollout date and eligible devices. This launch comes several weeks after the company launched the OS in the Chinese market. Taking a closer look, most of the features on the Global version are similar to the Chinese version. These include the privacy-focused improvements along with minimalist UI, improved dark mode, system-wide animations, and Super Wallpapers. We have already covered all the details regarding the Xiaomi MIUI 12 update in a dedicated copy. Beyond the features, let’s check out the launch date and all the eligible devices here. Also Read - Poco Pop Buds name revealed, could actually be the Xiaomi Mi Air Dots 2 SE

Xiaomi MIUI 12 launch date in India; details

According to the official Xiaomi blog post, the new version is rolling out to 47 devices in total. The devices are spread across the Mi, Redmi, and POCO brands. As per the announcement, the first round of devices will receive the update by the end of June. However, the Beta version of the MIUI 12 Global version will start rolling out from next week. Beta testers should keep an eye out for the test version to install the latest version. The first round of updates includes Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and K20 Pro.

The second round will include Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, Note 7S, Note 8 Pro, and Note 9. It will also include POCOPHONE F1/POCO F1, POCO F2 Pro, and POCO X2. Other devices include Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, Mi 8, and 8 Pro. Mi 9 SE and 9 Lite are also covered in this round along with Mi MIX 3, and MIX 2S. Xiaomi has not revealed the launch date for this round.

Moving to the third round Mi 8 Lite, Note 3, MAX 3, and MIX 2 will get the update. The list also includes Redmi Y2, Y3, S2, Note 5, Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, 6 Pro, 6A, Note 6 Pro, 7, and 7A. It concludes with Redmi Note 8, Note 8T, Redmi 8, 8A, 8A Dual, Note 9s, Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max, and Mi Note 10 Lite. It is also worth noting that Mi 6 will not get the new version. Similar to the second round, there is no release date for the third round. In addition, some reports are stating that Round 2 and 3 will be clubbed together while others indicate otherwise.