Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China

Xiaomi has launched a new robot vacuum cleaner called Roborock Sweep T6 model at the crowdfunding platform in China. The Sweep T6 is said to be 50 percent quieter than the previous model. It was possible to implement this while maintaining the suction power with the help of a new engine and new noise insulation.

Xiaomi provides a two-year warranty on all elements of the vacuum cleaner, which is equipped with an Allwinner R16 processor, a Texas Instruments signal processor, and a microprocessor made by STMicroelectronics. The new navigation system allows users to build a more accurate map of the room, and to do it very quickly as well. Additionally, Roborock Sweep T6 speeds up cleaning in narrow places and increases cleaning efficiency by 20 percent. The robot accurately builds the user’s home card after the first cleaning is completed, giving users the opportunity to choose a zone or room for cleaning or install a virtual wall.

Roborock Sweep T6 offers an innovative removable main brush that allows the consumer to easily remove wound hair, threads, and other stuck debris. The main brush used is a material brand called DuPont Zytel. For wet cleaning, a new function is also available for selecting the level of wetting in the sponge (there are 10 of them in the kit).

The vacuum cleaner is powered by a 5,200mAh battery that Xiaomi claims is good enough for up to 2.5 hours of usage on a single charge. The Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 Vacuum is clever enough to go back to its charging dock when the battery levels are running low. Once charged, the vacuum is also capable of returning to the last cleaning location.

As is the case with the smart products in Xiaomi’s Mi ecosystem, the Roborock Sweep T6 can also be controlled via the Mi Home smartphone app. You can use the app to switch the vacuum on or off remotely, track the cleaning progress, select cleaning modes as well as set cleaning schedules. Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 in China will cost 2,799 yuan (Rs. 28,000 approximately). Deliveries will begin starting on April 4 next month.