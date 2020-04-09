comscore Xiaomi adds Android 10 gesture navigation to MIUI 11: How to enable it
Xiaomi rolling out Android 10 gesture navigation feature to MIUI 11: How to enable it

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 10's navigation gestures for devices that are running on MIUI 11, though this is just a beta test.

  • Updated: April 9, 2020 1:11 PM IST
MIUI 11 will soon get the gesture navigation feature of Android 10. Xiaomi has started rolling out the navigation gestures for devices that are running on MIUI 11. Though this is just a beta test and the stable version is expected to reach devices after everything goes well with the beta update. The addition of Android 10’s gesture navigation feature has been officially announced via a blog post on the MIUI forum.

Do note that this feature is being rolled out to devices running on MIUI 11 China ROM. Users can enable the gesture navigation feature of Android 10 if they are using the Chinese beta. Xiaomi is yet to include this feature in the global firmware version. Once you have installed the Chinese beta version on your MIUI 11-based Android 10 device, you just need to follow a few simple steps to enable the feature.

MIUI 11 users just need to head over to the phone’s settings section. There you will have to tap on “Display” and then scroll down. There you will find “Full-Screen Display.” To enable the gestures, just tap on “Fullscreen.” Besides, Xiaomi is soon expected to unveil the next version MIUI. The updated software, which has been in the works since January, has no official release date just yet.

MIUI 12 first screenshots reveal new navigation bar, notification panel and more; Check details

MIUI 12 first screenshots reveal new navigation bar, notification panel and more; Check details

The brand has also not confirmed the commencement of the beta test. However, a fresh leak does give us information on which Xiaomi devices will get the MIUI 12. As per the list, The Redmi K30 series, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 will get the upcoming MIUI 12 update. The list also includes Redmi 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7 and the Redmi 7A. Other Xiaomi smartphones like  Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE and Mi 9 Pro will get the update, as per the list.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2020 1:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 9, 2020 1:11 PM IST

