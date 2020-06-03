comscore Xiaomi rolls out May security update for Redmi K20 Pro | BGR India
Xiaomi rolls out May security update for Redmi K20 Pro

The updated sized at 2.3GB offers big fixes and security improvement for any possible issues with the MiUi 11 version.

  • Published: June 3, 2020 1:16 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review 10

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro are getting a new security update. The MiUi based update basically offers May security patch. The update is sized at over 2GB which suggests you should download now. Redmi K20 Pro users can download the update file from MiUi forum right away. Also Read - MIUI 12 new partial screenshot feature can even recognize freely drawn shapes

It’s likely the the pandemic has delayed the company’s software cycle for this device. Which explains why you’re getting May update in June. This is also going to be the last MiUi 11 update. After this, Redmi K20 will get the stable MiUi 12 version. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global Stable update released for the Mi 9, Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro

The company is yet to launch the successor to MIUI 11 in India, but is allowing Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users to test MIUI 12. Unfortunately, other Xiaomi phone users in India won’t be able to experience MIUI 12 for months. Also Read - Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

The company had announced the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program via its official MIUI India Twitter handle and forums. Those interested for Redmi K20 update were asked to join a Telegram group. They had to fill up a Google Form provided in the forum.

To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro was launched in India with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main camera. Accompanying the main camera is an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro also features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. The handset ships with MIUI 10 out of the box. The company has already rolled out the Android 10 update for this smartphone. For selfies and videos, it sports a 20-megapixel pop-up camera. Xiaomi has added a 4,000mAh battery inside the handset.

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2020 1:16 PM IST

