Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 update for Redmi K20, K20 Pro

Xiaomi is now offering stable MIUI 12 update for Redmi K20 and K20. The over the air update should be hitting your devices in the coming days. This development comes few weeks after the company offered stable beta updates for these devices. This was basically the final stage before the update started rolling out to the devices. Which is happening now and instead of downloading images and flash the software, this update comes straight to these phones. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 likely gets MIIT certification; confirms 5G connectivity and more

Among some of the new features that we will find in MIUI 12 are a new Dynamic Clock on the lock screen, a customizable Always-On screen, dynamic wallpapers, and some changes and optimizations in the operation of the device that should translate into an improvement in the performance after the system upgrade. Also Read - Xiaomi pauses MIUI 12 development for phones

The Xiaomi MIUI 12 is so far based on the Android 10 operating system. And it has received quite a few changes compared to MIUI 11. The new update offers a noticeably changed user interface, better animation, a global improved dark theme, personal data security, and much more. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 Stable version out for Redmi K30 5G, K30 Pro Zoom, Mi 9 series, and more

Xiaomi developers themselves do not hesitate to call MIUI 12 their best firmware in the last 10 years. Many observers compare MIUI 12 with iOS, claiming that the new Xiaomi firmware has reached a new level. While Redmi K20 and K20 Pro launched in India, we never got to experience in the Mi 9 series in the market. But with the launch of the Mi 10 this year, Xiaomi entered the highly-competitive sub Rs 50,000 segment.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro specifications

Redmi K20 Pro gets a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and packs a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. The phone features a triple camera layout, with a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and a 13-megapixel sensors. There is a 20-megapixel f/2.2 pop-up front camera that can record 1080p at 30fps. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the Redmi K20 Pro does not support NFC in India. The handset features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging

