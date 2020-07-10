Xiaomi says MIUI will soon get one-handed mode

Xiaomi phones, including Redmi and Poco phones, run the MIUI custom layer on top of Android. The most recent version released is MIUI 12, which has been officially deployed in China for a few days. MIUI usually adds a good handful of features and functions that are not present in Android stock. Now, Xiaomi seems to be working on other functionality that, in the big-screen phones, will be very useful. Also Read - How to remove Clean Master from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo smartphones

Xiaomi confirms MIUI will receive a one-handed mode

When big-screen phones are becoming the norm, the MIUI team has confirmed that it will now provide support for full-screen gestures. Earlier today, MIUI's official Weibo account shared an image with some important questions asked by users, in a question-and-answer section with the MIUI team held yesterday (similar to the one done before MIUI 12 launched).

During the interaction, a user questioned the availability of "one-handed mode" while using "full-screen gestures". To this, one of the team members who participated in the Q&A session replied that they are already planning for it. However, the development of the function has not been scheduled yet as of now. With that said, we can expect the new feature to appear in the upcoming MIUI 12 Beta builds.

MIUI 12 features

Earlier this year in April, Xiaomi announced MIUI 12 as the version that marks the tenth anniversary of the company’s existence and its official customization layer on Android. Since its announcement, the company has been rolling out beta updates and fully stable versions for some eligible Xiaomi devices.

In addition to that, the company has also been adding new features. It is working on “AI Shutter mode”, a feature similar to Google Pixel smartphone’s “Best Shot” mode. The MIUI 12 custom skin also adds a new Dynamic Clock on the lock screen and dynamic wallpapers. With further improvement in the smartphone’s performance and other features.