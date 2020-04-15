As Coronavirus cases are still increasing, countries are extending the lockdown period to contain the spread of COVID-19. While Google and Apple are developing a contact tracing system to stop the virus’ spread, Xiaomi has started selling useful products. The company is selling a Smartmi anti-pollution Air Sport face mask. The mask not only filters air pollution and dust particles, but is also equipped with a ventilating valve, which is pretty efficient against other things.

These include haze, pollen grain, automobile exhaust as well as other dangerous particles. The respirator is of memory TPU material and is available in different sizes, including small, medium and large. Gizchina reported that the mask’s filter itself is made of nano-fiber and is pretty effective, as per Xiaomi. Interested buyers can purchase this Xiaomi mask via Tomtop for $10.69, which is around Rs 820 in India.

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Besides, Xiaomi just recently launched a Qi Xiaobai professional shock-absorbing sports bike. It will cost RMB 799, which is around Rs 8,630 in India. The new product is available via Xiaomi Youpin. Interested buyers can purchase the bike now via the mentioned website. The company is selling the bike in colors, including orange and yellow. The brand claims that its product is the industry’s first dual-use shock absorption system-packing bike.

The new Xiaomi Qi Xiaobai professional shock-absorbing sports bike uses a kick-pedaling system. The company is referring to its as a scooter as well. It comes with aluminium-magnesium alloy tube tech to achieve a 360-degree integrated frame with higher strength. Gizmochina reported that the bike has a shock-absorbing tech, which is locked when the bike is gliding through flat surfaces. It ships with 1.75 inch tires, which Xiaomi claims are durable and come with good road safety capability. The bike has a 180-gram seat cushion, which is made of PU material for car seats.