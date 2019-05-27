Xiaomi sells 10 million Redmi Note 7-series units globally

Xiaomi is all set to launch the next flagship killer, the Redmi K20 in China tomorrow. But before the smartphone takes centerstage, Xiaomi has announced that its mid-range Redmi Note 7-series has hit a milestone. The company CEO Lei Jun announced on Weibo that Xiaomi has sold 10 million units of Redmi Note 7-series globally in just 129 days. He also shared photos of cutting the celebratory cake.

He further mentioned that Redmi Note 7 accomplishing a milestone in sales is a testament of “holding Xiaomi values, such as high quality and value for your money,” GSMArena reports. Jun further reminded that the Redmi K20 launch will take place tomorrow afternoon, China local time.

Watch: Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7-series: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi launched three smartphones in the Redmi Note 7 series – the affordable Redmi Note 7 starting at Rs 9,999, the Redmi Note 7 Pro starting at Rs 13,999, and the recently launched Redmi Note 7s starting at Rs 10,999. The Redmi Note 7 comes with a primary 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup and Snapdragon 660 SoC. And as users have been demanding for 48-megapixel camera phone, the company will discontinue the Redmi Note 7, and will sell the Note 7s and Note 7 Pro.

Talking about specifications and features of Redmi Note 7s and Redmi Note 7 Pro, they are pretty identical. You get a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a dot notch on top. The notch houses a 13-megapixel selfie snapper and other sensors. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7s is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 3GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage. The Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB / 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage options.

At the back, both smartphones come with dual cameras – 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel. There is, however, a small catch, the Redmi Note 7s comes with Samsung’s ISOCELL GM1 sensor, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with Sony IMX586 Sensor. To keep things ticking, both smartphones come with a 4,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support over USB Type-C.