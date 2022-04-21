comscore Xiaomi sells maximum smartphones in Q1 2022, Realme inches closer to Samsung
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Sells Maximum Smartphones In Q1 2022 Realme Inches Closer To Samsung
News

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

News

Realme sold 6 million units. Vivo and Oppo completed the top five with 5.7 million and 4.6 million units shipped respectively

Xiaomi-11-Lite-NE-5G4

Xiaomi maintains top spot in Q1 2022

Smartphone sales have increased in India in Q1 of 2022. Smartphone sales have climbed to 38 million units in Q1 2022. The industry registered a meager 2 percent increase in overall sales compared to Q1 2021. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Xiaomi maintained its top spot but the Chinese brand lost some steam in comparison. The company sold 8 million units in the first quarter of 2022. The brand registered the second consecutive decline, coming from Q4 2021. Also Read - Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details

Samsung came second with 6.9 million units, while Realme showed the maximum growth among the top five smartphone brands. The Chinese brand sold 40 percent more units compared to Q1 2021. It sold 6 million units. Vivo and Oppo completed the top five with 5.7 million and 4.6 million units shipped respectively. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery: Check options from Samsung, Redmi, Realme

Here’s the ranking of the smartphone brands for Q1 2022

Xiaomi- 8 million
Samsung- 6.9 million
Realme- 6 million
Vivo- 5.7 million
Oppo- 4.6 million
Others- 6.7 million
Total- 38 million

“This is not a great start to the year for a market like India, which has seen double-digit percentage growth even during the pandemic,” said Canalys Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia. “While most of the world’s markets battled the third wave of COVID-19 in Q1, the relatively weaker impact on India should have helped it return to growth quickly. But supply remained the biggest challenge for the leading vendors, such as Xiaomi and vivo, and they struggled to secure components for their volume-driving low-end models. In contrast, brands such as realme, Tecno and Itel did remarkably well with solid supply to take on the market leaders and fulfill the low-end demand in Q1.”

“Vendors are certainly taking steps to address the supply bottleneck,” said Chaurasia, “Sell-in started to improve from March. Channel companies are optimistic about healthy sell-in in Q2, with vendors preparing for a strong festive quarter. They are finding opportunities in the lower-tier cities and towns in India, where device penetration is still relatively low. It is more important than ever for vendors to focus on building a long-term offline channel strategy.”

“The biggest challenge vendors will face in 2022 will be maintaining device affordability,” said Chaurasia. “Oil prices in India are at an all-time high and wholesale inflation remains elevated, at 14.6% in March 2022. Volatility in foreign exchange rates and higher operational costs due to inflation will, in turn, put further pressure on vendors to maintain profitability. But as consumers increasingly rely on their smartphones, enticing them with payment schemes has never been easier, with multiple buy-now-pay-later partners mushrooming across the ecosystem. The mass market will remain India’s growth engine, and having a healthy portfolio in the mid-to-low-end segment will be key to maintaining strong consumer mindshare in 2022. Availability, affordability and attractiveness will be essential for smartphone vendors to succeed as multiple uncertainties lie ahead.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2022 7:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 21, 2022 7:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications
Mobiles
Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications
OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Top games announced at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

Photo Gallery

Top games announced at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022: Ghostbusters VR, The Resident Evil and more announced

Photo Gallery

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022: Ghostbusters VR, The Resident Evil and more announced

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

automobile

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

News

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer
Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications
Best phone with Headphone Jack (April 2022)

Top Products

Best phone with Headphone Jack (April 2022)
Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera (April 2022)
Best Mobile Phone with LCD Display (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with LCD Display (April 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

1 अक्टूबर से सभी कारों में 6 Airbag होना जरूरी! बढ़ जाएगी गाड़ियों की कीमत

वनपल्स ने लॉन्च किया 150W फास्ट चार्जिंग वाला फोन, मिनटों में होगा है चार्ज

Free Fire MAX में शुरू हुआ Referral Event, 24 अप्रैल तक सिर्फ ऐसे इनवाइट करें और रिवॉर्ड्स पाएं

Ducati Multistrada V2 भारत में जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें इस एडवेंचर टूरर में क्या कुछ होगा खास

Free Fire MAX में इस तरह आसानी से पाएं रमजान टोकन, मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer
News
Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer
Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications
OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging
Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

automobile

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India
Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers