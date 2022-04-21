Xiaomi Sells Maximum Smartphones In Q1 2022 Realme Inches Closer To Samsung

Smartphone sales have increased in India in Q1 of 2022. Smartphone sales have climbed to 38 million units in Q1 2022. The industry registered a meager 2 percent increase in overall sales compared to Q1 2021. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Xiaomi maintained its top spot but the Chinese brand lost some steam in comparison. The company sold 8 million units in the first quarter of 2022. The brand registered the second consecutive decline, coming from Q4 2021. Also Read - Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details

Samsung came second with 6.9 million units, while Realme showed the maximum growth among the top five smartphone brands. The Chinese brand sold 40 percent more units compared to Q1 2021. It sold 6 million units. Vivo and Oppo completed the top five with 5.7 million and 4.6 million units shipped respectively. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery: Check options from Samsung, Redmi, Realme

Here’s the ranking of the smartphone brands for Q1 2022

Xiaomi- 8 million

Samsung- 6.9 million

Realme- 6 million

Vivo- 5.7 million

Oppo- 4.6 million

Others- 6.7 million

Total- 38 million

“This is not a great start to the year for a market like India, which has seen double-digit percentage growth even during the pandemic,” said Canalys Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia. “While most of the world’s markets battled the third wave of COVID-19 in Q1, the relatively weaker impact on India should have helped it return to growth quickly. But supply remained the biggest challenge for the leading vendors, such as Xiaomi and vivo, and they struggled to secure components for their volume-driving low-end models. In contrast, brands such as realme, Tecno and Itel did remarkably well with solid supply to take on the market leaders and fulfill the low-end demand in Q1.”

“Vendors are certainly taking steps to address the supply bottleneck,” said Chaurasia, “Sell-in started to improve from March. Channel companies are optimistic about healthy sell-in in Q2, with vendors preparing for a strong festive quarter. They are finding opportunities in the lower-tier cities and towns in India, where device penetration is still relatively low. It is more important than ever for vendors to focus on building a long-term offline channel strategy.”

“The biggest challenge vendors will face in 2022 will be maintaining device affordability,” said Chaurasia. “Oil prices in India are at an all-time high and wholesale inflation remains elevated, at 14.6% in March 2022. Volatility in foreign exchange rates and higher operational costs due to inflation will, in turn, put further pressure on vendors to maintain profitability. But as consumers increasingly rely on their smartphones, enticing them with payment schemes has never been easier, with multiple buy-now-pay-later partners mushrooming across the ecosystem. The mass market will remain India’s growth engine, and having a healthy portfolio in the mid-to-low-end segment will be key to maintaining strong consumer mindshare in 2022. Availability, affordability and attractiveness will be essential for smartphone vendors to succeed as multiple uncertainties lie ahead.”