Mi Band 4: Xiaomi sells more than 1 million units in just 8 days

Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch colored AMOLED 2.5D display with 120×240 pixels resolution. It also allows support for touch inputs on the display. The fitness band comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands.

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has just shared a new milestone for its recently announced Mi Band 4. According to a Weibo post, Xiaomi has managed to sell more than 1 million units in just eight days. The announcement dug deeper stating that the one million amounted to about 5,000 units per hour. This also marks the shortest time any Mi Band fitness tracker took to reach the one million sale mark. In addition to the announcement, the company also thanked all the Mi Band buyers for their orders.

The Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch colored AMOLED 2.5D display with 120×240 pixels resolution. It also allows support for touch inputs on the display. The fitness band comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. Xiaomi has also added a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on the move. The fitness band can monitor physical activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking.

It is 5 ATM rated, and can identify a number of different swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly. The fitness tracker also comes with features like find your smartphone or controlling music with one tap. Other features include live weather and stock updates. Similar to its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi band 4 can deliver 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Interested buyers will also get different color options for the strap, including Blue, Black, Brown, Orange, and Pink.

The company also announced two more models of the Mi Band 4. The first model is the regular fitness band but comes with NFC for payment feature. The payment process is really easy as one just needs to swipe the screen to show a QR code on the Band. In addition to this, the second model is a limited edition Mi Band Avengers Edition model with custom colors and design. The limited edition package will come with three different Mi Band straps along with custom packing. Xiaomi has also added a collection certificate along with and a nameplate in the packaging.

Mi Band 4 price in China

The company has priced the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 at RMB 169 in China which amounts to about Rs 1,700. The NFC variant has been priced at RMB 229 which is about Rs 2,300. Last but not least, the company has priced the limited edition Marvel Avengers at RMB 349 which is about Rs 3,500.

